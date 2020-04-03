Six new positive results for COVID-19 have been received by Franklin County health officials, bringing the county’s total positive cases to 50. All six new cases are adults, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
The county's numbers may differ from the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard, which is updated each day at 10 a.m.
Franklin County Health Department officials also announced that seven more individuals met the ISDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for release from quarantine. Among the persons released from quarantine:
• one adult living alone who recovered from the virus
• two adults in one household, one who tested positive and has recovered and a spouse who has been symptom free
• one adult who recovered and that person’s spouse and two children who never showed symptoms
Officials urge citizens that as the weather gets warmer, it is still vital to stay at home except for essential travel.
