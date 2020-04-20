The Franklin County Health Department announced April 20 receiving two new positive cases for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 90, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency. No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
Two more patients have recovered and have been released from quarantine, bringing Franklin County’s total of recovered patients to 53, health officials reported. A family member of a coronavirus patient also has been released from quarantine, bringing the number of family members released to 38.
“We have been working with other communities, as well as state resources, to develop guidance for businesses to help them prepare to re-open in a manner that is safe for their employees and customers,” stated Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director Amy Lindsey.
For the latest information on COVID-19, go to www.coronavirus.gov, or locally at www.franklincounty.in.gov. Follow us on Facebook at Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.