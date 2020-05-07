COVID-19's spread has torpedoed many spring break and other getaways. It ruined an international reunion for Karin Johnson, Batesville, and two of her three children.
She recalls, "Jimmy, Liz and I had a trip to Barcelona (Spain) planned beginning March 14. We were in quite a dilemma whether to go or to stay home. At that time, it had just started to hit Italy. That Thursday (March 12) we decided to postpone the trip until fall. That was a big letdown for us, but ultimately it turned out to be a blessing.
"That weekend was when travel started being restricted. I have heard of travelers landing in their destination cities, only to feel pressured to buy an immediate return ticket to the U.S., at exorbitant cost."
Her adult kids, Liz and Jimmy Pomeroy, who graduated from Batesville High School in 2008 and 2007, respectively, remain working in western Europe.
He studied economics at Purdue University, then got a job in revenue management at United Airlines and moved to Chicago. "United Airlines opened an office in Amsterdam (Netherlands) in August 2017. The decision was made to move the corporate functions related to transatlantic flying from Chicago to Amsterdam. I studied abroad for a semester in Copenhagen and enjoyed living in Europe immensely. When the opportunity to apply for a position in Amsterdam appeared, I eagerly applied for the job and was selected for the role of senior manager at the United Atlantic Corporate Center in Amsterdam."
She graduated from Indiana University with a major in informatics, then also moved to Chicago to work as a user experience designer. "For the past eight years, I’ve been designing software applications with a focus on customer research. In 2016, I moved to Copenhagen, Denmark, with my boyfriend Ryan (McGrew). We had wanted to live in Europe for some time, so we sold most of our stuff and bought one-way flights, bringing only a backpack and a bicycle each. We were lucky and both landed jobs fairly quickly, and we’ve been here ever since."
Liz is a senior user experience designer at a company called Unity, which makes a popular video game engine used by studios and developers to build games. "It’s also used in the architecture and automotive industries, among others, to build interactive applications."
"The first COVID-19 case in Denmark was registered Feb. 27 and came from a person who had been skiing in Italy," Liz Pomeroy remembers. "At that point, Ryan and I had just been skiing in Austria, so we assumed that there was a chance we were infected as well."
Her brother says, "I remember it first coming to the Netherlands in early March, but generally in the south near Belgium. A couple weeks later, it was confirmed in a couple cities right around Amsterdam before we finally had a confirmed case in the city. After that the cases increased rapidly."
She observes, "I am fortunate to be young and healthy. While I wasn’t worried about catching the virus myself, I experienced a lot of concern for my family and friends both back home and in Denmark, especially those who are older and/or have health problems. In general, I experienced a lot of worry for the world, especially those who don’t have the option of working from home and those who are on the front lines, fighting this." Liz also is concerned about how the pandemic could change her own life. "I had a lot of travel planned that I wanted to see through."
According to Jimmy, "I grew increasingly concerned about the possibility of infection. Our office is very close to Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam’s airport and one of the key gateways into Europe from around the world. My commute in normal times involves walking among people from almost every part of the world. I was convinced that I would contract the virus sooner or later."
Procedures to curb the disease have been similar to U.S. tactics.
"Denmark was among the first countries in the EU to introduce lockdown measures, which started on March 13. Denmark opted to act quickly and separate everyone in order to ease the strain on the hospital system," according to her. "On March 13, all nonessential public workers were sent home for two weeks, and public locations like schools, universities and libraries were closed. Private nonessential companies were urged to allow their employees to stay home. Unity had already sent everyone home the day before. On March 14, Denmark closed its international borders for everyone except residents.
"A series of mandates and stay-at-home recommendations were set for the people remaining in the country. For example, it’s illegal to be in a group of more than 10, and you need to stand two meters (about 6 feet) apart from others — or else the police can intervene. All major social events before September have been cancelled or postponed, such as music festivals, sporting events and outdoor markets."
She points out, "Because of Denmark’s early action, we were able to avoid the shelter-in-place orders ... seen in the UK, Spain and Italy. Danish residents are still allowed to go outside and sit in a park or walk/bike around the city."
In the Netherlands recently, "Nonessential businesses are closed, and schools are closed. Generally only grocery stores are open, though restaurants are allowed to function as delivery/takeout only with strict limits on the number of people allowed at a time in the store," Jimmy Pomeroy reports.
The social distancing measure there for people not within a household is slightly different, 1.5 meters. "Groups larger than two people are banned if you are closer than 1.5 meters. The fine for adults can be as high as 390 euros (about $421)!"
Liz reflects, "There haven’t been any mandates that have made my life especially difficult. Working from home for the past six weeks has been surprisingly manageable and even enjoyable. The video game industry is seeing a lot of success right now, so I’m not worried about losing my job. Sure, I’d like to socialize with others, but I understand the importance of isolating to protect those more vulnerable than me. I’m happy to stay home."
Jimmy admits, "I do miss being able to visit bars and cafes around the city, but those are hardly a necessity. Being unable to see friends is also sad, but no one wants to risk spreading the virus to people they care about."
With 506 deaths so far in Denmark (population 5.8 million) and 5,204 in the Netherlands (population 17.28 million), neither sibling has known anyone who has died.
Did supplies vanish from stores? She says, "Denmark briefly had a weeklong shortage of hand sanitizer and yeast when the official recommendations came out in mid-March. The Danes are especially fond of sourdough bread. However, we can access everything now."
When the closure of nonessential businesses was announced in the Netherlands, "almost everyone went shopping for groceries that evening. There was a period of a week or two when various items like toilet paper, sugar, flour, eggs and rice were hard to find, but I did not witness any animosity in the stores," he says.
They are adapting to working from home. She explains, "We’re learning ways to make it more efficient as well as keep the mood up. We connect a lot on Zoom for work and social calls. ... (Recently) Unity rolled out a four-step return-to-office plan that increases the staffed percentage of employees in the office each month. Each step will take a month or longer to pass through, so we’re looking at September before the office is 100% staffed again with no restrictions like masks or social distancing. I’m happy to err on the cautious side, because I feel that returning slowly prioritizes the health of employees and their families."
According to Jimmy, "One of our main objectives is to try to make working remotely as connected as possible, so we have many more conference calls and staff meetings than we would have in the office. The many changes to the airline industry have kept my colleagues and me extremely busy as we grapple with changes in passenger demand."
These two countries are ahead of America in returning to normalcy.
Liz says, "On April 15 we started opening up schools for younger children again, because our health system has the resources to handle another small wave of cases. On April 20, we opened up one-on-one services, such as hairdressers, dentists, piercing/tattoo artists and therapists."
She points out, "Scandinavian countries have each taken a different stance on how to handle the pandemic. Denmark and Norway acted quickly with many restrictions, Norway the more restrictive of the two. As the weeks have dragged on, the death rate in Norway is only 2.5% of all confirmed cases, and in Denmark it’s 4.5%. On the other hand, Sweden chose not to enforce heavy regulations or physical distancing rules, and their mortality rate is over 12% of all confirmed cases. Isolating early and for an extended period of time has literally saved lives, and I hope the U.S. can learn from this as several states are now considering opening up again. Lives do not need to be ended due to lack of thoughtful planning."
Jimmy adds, "The No. 1 goal of Dutch leadership has been to assure people that we will get through this, and that those who require assistance will get it. This contrasts dramatically with the response from the U.S., and I wish I didn’t have to be so grateful to be where I am while this is happening. From talking to my friends and family and reading the recent article in the New York Times, I know Batesville and the surrounding area are getting hit very hard by COVID-19, and I dearly wish everyone there could get the level of support they deserve."
With their countries close together, the duo take 45-minute flights to visit each other. He says, "I’ve gone to Copenhagen and she’s come to Amsterdam, each of us a few times. Interestingly, both cities are some of the most bicycle-friendly in the world, so we always end up seeing our respective cities by bike. On my sister’s most recent visit to Amsterdam in late January, my brother Will also joined us (perks of working for an airline). During that visit we attended a Sturgill Simpson concert at Melkweg and visited the goat farm in the Amsterdam Forest (Geitenboerderij Ridammerhoeve).
"The last time I visited Copenhagen was for New Year’s! My sister and her boyfriend hosted a lovely dinner party and we rang in the new year by braving the explosive fireworks that erupt all over the city."
Both are able to communicate well.
According to her, "I took intensive Danish classes for the first two years I lived here, so I am pretty good at being conversational and can read and write. ... I’ve found that you miss out on many social situations if you don’t speak the language, and learning Danish has opened some doors for me."
Jimmy notes, "I am not fluent, but can have relatively simple conversations. Amsterdam is a very international city, and Dutch people learn English from a young age, so nearly everyone speaks English. For these reasons, it is not crucial to learn the language in order to get by, but you feel much more connected when you can understand a conversation happening around you, and it would be disrespectful not to at least attempt to learn Dutch. The positive reaction from locals to even my basic level of understanding makes it well worth the effort."
How are they spending free time?
Liz is training for a marathon. "The official event has unfortunately been cancelled, but I don’t want to throw away months of training, so my plan is to run it anyway on my own. My boyfriend and I also have a membership with an outdoor garden, so we’re currently growing a variety of vegetables on a small plot of land, like arugula, radishes, carrots, potatoes and a bee-friendly flower mix. I’m also the head of our apartment association (it’s kind of like an HOA), so I organize events and meetings and make sure the apartment runs smoothly, such as ensuring the garbage collectors can access the dumpsters and chores around the building get done."
He says, "The weather has been uncharacteristically terrific during the pandemic so I have been spending as much time as I can outside, generally on my stoop to keep a safe distance from passersby. This has been quite common in my neighborhood with members of each house sitting out in the sun a safe distance from their neighbors. When the weather isn’t quite so lovely, I’ve been catching up on books, shows and video games that I’d not yet gotten around to."
When the coronavirus retreats, they hope to travel. She says, "Summer in Denmark is a really magical time, because it’s the only time of year you actually get to see the sun. I hope we stay on track to reducing the number of COVID cases, so I can go swimming at the beach with friends, as well as go to restaurants and bars."
According to him, "I can’t wait to hop back on a plane and fly to a city I’ve never visited before. I had made many travel plans this spring and summer and when this is all over, I will have to make up for lost time!"
The siblings are content where they are. Jimmy Pomeroy reports, "I have not made any plans to leave the Netherlands. While life here continues to delight, I won’t be seeking to return to the United States. In a couple more years I will have to make harder decisions because my work visa expires in 2022. At that point I can apply for permanent residency or return to the U.S. I don’t know what the future holds, but for now I am very happy here."
Liz Pomeroy's quality of life has increased since her move. "I’m really happy with Copenhagen and the life I have here. At this time, I don’t have any plans to return to the U.S. and am currently studying for the Danish permanent residency exams.
"Seeing how the U.S. has handled the pandemic reinforces my decision to stay. My heart goes out to those who have lost their jobs and therefore lost their insurance and access to health care. I’m proud to live in a country that has a public health care system and strong social safety nets which keep residents healthy and safe."
