The Indiana Department of Transportation announced April 8 the launch of a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to operate at rest area locations on Indiana interstate highways to provide food and beverage options for commercial truck drivers and motorists engaged in essential travel during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The program will provide needed options for truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverage options near highways across the country due to restaurants and other businesses following public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of the virus, including closing dining rooms and in some cases reducing hours of service.
In accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Notice of Enforcement Discretion titled “Operation of Commercial Food Trucks in Federally Funded Interstate Highway Rest Areas,” issued April 3, INDOT will temporarily permit food trucks to service rest areas and welcome centers statewide.
INDOT will issue two permits for food trucks to operate between the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis for 28 rest area locations, including the Batesville Welcome Center on I-74 at the 151 mile marker.
Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.
Interested applicants should review the Indiana Rest Area and Welcome Center Temporary Permit Application for Food Truck Service document available at https://www.in.gov/indot/restareas.htm or INDOT's COVID-19 response webpage at https://www.in.gov/indot/4037.htm.
Only complete applications will be considered. All submitted applications must include proof of a current liability insurance policy; a valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department or other valid issuing authority as required under IC 16-42-1-6 and 410 IAC 7-24-107; and proof of registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.
Submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov.
If granted a permit, applicants will be required to comply with all terms detailed in the permit application and permit form documents.
