Firefighters and emergency medical services personnel are trained to help others in emergencies. They do their best to save lives, although the outcome isn't always what they hope for.
On April 24, rescuers came to the service of one of their own, and this story did have a happy ending.
That evening, several area fire departments and emergency personnel were called out to a possible structure fire. Ed Scheele of the Morris Volunteer Fire Department was one of those who responded.
He recalls, "The chief told me to get the hoses off the truck, so me and my grandson and (Batesville fire Chief) Todd Schutte helped with that .... Then they needed a smoke detector, so I told my grandson to get someone to help him with that.
"I was just standing there and got dizzy and thought I should sit down, but I didn't make it. I fell over backwards .... The emergency units, Batesville EMS 10, were there. They were the ones who saved me. They started CPR .... I didn't have a pulse, so they shocked me and I came to. Then I started talking to them. I really felt fine then. They took me by ambulance to the hospital."
Schutte reports that the EMS personnel on duty were Ryan Everman and Elizabeth Kruthaupt. They, along with several firemen who were at the scene, performed the lifesaving treatment.
Later that evening, Scheele had two stents put in at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. The stents are propping open arteries feeding the heart muscle.
"One of my arteries was 95% blocked .... I'm one of the lucky few who came through. If I had been here on the farm, I probably wouldn't have survived. It's just the way it was supposed to happen.
"I was lucky," emphasizes the Batesville resident.
"Everything worked out great, and I got to go home on Saturday (April 25). The doctor said in a month I should be as good as new. There was no damage to my heart." On April 28, Scheele walked about a half mile and plans on walking a little further each day.
Firefighters and EMS personnel from Morris, Batesville and Sunman welcomed him home Sunday afternoon with a parade, bringing their trucks to his farm. "It was a big surprise," says the man who has been part of the Morris Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years.
The members of these fire departments are "like family .... It's a good group of guys. We all work together. I want to thank all of them who thought enough of me to come out. I sure appreciate that."
He is also very grateful to those who saved his life. "They knew what to do because they trained for that. They gave me some more years to spend with my family."
In addition, "I would like to thank the whole community and the fire departments for their prayers and support. It meant a lot to me and will help me pull through."
"We take life for granted, but once something like this happens, you realize every day is a gift."
