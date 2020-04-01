Franklin County health officials have received notice of a sixth COVID-19 related death. The woman in her 70s was admitted to an Indiana hospital March 20 and was later transferred to an Ohio hospital, where she died April 1, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those lost to this terrible virus,” said Commissioner Tom Linkel.
This was the first county female to die of the disease. Five men in their 60s to 80s have died of the novel coronavirus almost daily starting March 25.
An adult male over age 60 died March 30 at Margaret Mary Health, the only Ripley County death so far.
Franklin County officials also received six new positive results, bringing the total of county citizens diagnosed with COVID-19 to 44. All four new cases are adults.
“If we can have a positive message come from today, several in quarantine have been released in accordance with CDC guidelines, including four who were positive for COVID-19,” stated Angie Ruther, RN. The FCHD supervisor continued, “A person in their 50s has recovered and is released from quarantine. A person in his 20s living with his parents; all three were released. He has recovered and his parents never showed symptoms. A male in his 40s has recovered. His girlfriend never showed symptoms and has also been released from quarantine. An 11-year-old who lives with a split family has recovered and no one in either household showed symptoms, so they have all been released.”
County officials, including the task force, commissioners, council, auditor’s office, United Way of Franklin County and Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp., among others, continue working to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in our community. Citizens are urged to stay at home. If you must get out, follow Indiana State Department of Health and CDC guidelines, such as maintain social distances, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching your face.
"Franklin County has been very pro-active in releasing information and emphasizing the fact that novel coronavirus has reached our community," reported Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Lovins, the county’s COVID-19 public information officer.
In addition to privacy laws, the task force has decided not to release locations of cases or deaths for another reason: "We believe that it may cause more harm than good," Lovins explained. "Being at the same location as someone who has tested positive doesn't mean that a person will contract the virus.
"However, someone having a false sense of security that they are fine because they haven't been to the listed locations is far more dangerous. The person may have contracted the virus somewhere else and are assuming they are OK since they weren't at those listed locations." If the person continues to go out because of that false sense of safety, he or she risks spreading the virus to more people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.