On Monday, April 13, Margaret Mary Health began in-house COVID-19 testing. "The testing is performed on the same analyzer as our flu A/B and strep A testing and will allow for results within a matter of hours instead of days," notes Sheri Brougher, director of marketing and business development.
All laboratories in the U.S. are on limited allotments for COVID-19 testing. Due to these restrictions, the in-house testing at MMMH will be reserved for its sickest patients, those presenting in the emergency department who will be admitted to the hospital's inpatient unit or potentially transferred to Cincinnati or Indianapolis hospitals.
Brougher explains, "This approach will ensure we have testing available that will provide the quickest turnaround time for the patients who need it the most."
Margaret Mary Health will still be utilizing the Indiana State Department of Health and LabCorp for COVID-19 testing for patients seen at its acute care clinics. She reports, "We are currently receiving results from both labs typically within 48 hours of receipt of the specimens. By utilizing multiple testing platforms and sites, we can ensure quicker turnaround times and results for all patients."
If you are experiencing symptoms and need guidance on when to seek medical care, please call the MMH COVID-19 Hotline at 812-933-5556. For the latest updates, visit mmhealth.org/covid-19.
