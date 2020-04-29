Sigh of relief.
One spring tradition will happen despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because they provide tantalizing local foods, five area farmers' markets will open in the next month or so. Batesville's operation is the earliest (please see box) with sales starting Saturday.
Of course, procedures will be quite different.
Batesville market manager Christy Ludwig reports, "We’ve been consulting with the Ripley County Health Department and CDC guidelines and have guidance in place. A hand washing station will be available along with hand sanitizer. Each vendor is required to wear masks and gloves" and all must sanitize their tables and practice the guidelines.
Social distancing (6 feet) between each vendor and between shoppers will be enforced. Shoppers and vendors who are symptomatic or are in a quarantine period will not be admitted.
Customers may not touch vendors' products. She warns, "If you touch it, you buy it." Only one family member at the market is recommended.
Ludwig says, "We would like to thank everyone for their support of our local farmers. We are in this together."
Main Street Versailles Market on the Square market master Holly Wehr Harley has been in communication with RCHD, too, and will follow the protocols they recommend. Social distancing will be enforced at the O-So-Good Farmers Market, Osgood. Bright Farmers Market organizer Linda Johnson promises, "As this is a crazy year, we will follow whatever rules are set by the state and local governments."
Main Street Greensburg executive director Susan Burkhart notes, “We thought it would be in the best interests of our vendors and community” to open a month later than usual, Friday, June 5. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, “we’re actually moving the farmers market (from downtown) to the Decatur County Fairgrounds and it’s going to be a drive-thru market.”
Leaders of one site are on the fence about opening. Darlene Kohlsdorf, one of several Brookville Farmers Market organizers, explains, “We decided we’re going to hold off until July. We’re going to reassess the situation and see how the virus is doing and what kind of produce we have available.”
What can shoppers expect to find when markets first open? The Batesville market master answers, "Our vendors will have lettuce, kale, spinach, green onions, herbs, honey, baked goods, meat and pork available." When the Bright Farmers Market opens May 29, Johnson predicts eggs, jams, plants, soaps, baked goods and maybe early produce will be offered.
"Because we’re in Indiana, produce won’t be plentiful at the opening of the (Versailles) market," observes Harley. "We’ll definitely have eggs, beef, chicken, pork, maple syrup and possibly some herbs or greens, but locally-grown tomatoes, corn and other produce won’t come in strong until the middle of the summer."
The O-So-Good Farmers Market, sponsored by the town of Osgood, will open June 6 "if produce is available," says coordinator Jodi Comer. "We hope the Tin Can Market will be on site a few times this summer." That's when kids get in the act of not only offering goods, but also their services (pet sitting, anyone?).
There are some changes. In Batesville, "you’ll experience several new vendors offering fresh cut flowers and produce. A curbside drive-thru is currently in the works and hopefully will begin to open up in the next few weeks after the market starts," according to Ludwig. A new website features upcoming events, recipes and a vendor list with websites and contact information.
In addition to welcoming a few new producers, the Versailles market is moving to the opposite side of the courthouse "to be a bridge between our two main retail businesses on the square, G.H. Coffee Shop and Pat’s Bulk Food." If state pandemic orders allow, there will be $5 workout classes, a Kids Market and two Retail Markets, according to its website.
The disadvantaged get help at one location. The Greensburg market can process Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers and some sellers accept WIC (Women, Infants, Children) vouchers.
Batesville vendors will pay a $20 weekly rate or $100 for a reserved space for the entire six-month season.
Bright vendors are charged $20 for the season, $5 per month or $2 per week, according to Johnson. She adds, "We need produce vendors. Any farmer or backyard gardener who has fresh local produce would be welcomed."
Greensburg’s registration fee is $25 for the season. Spaces cost $2 per linear foot.
Setup is free in Versailles and Osgood.
The Versailles website points out what makes farmers' markets a weekly highlight for many: "Come for great local food, stay for the conversations."
Burkhart observes the food is "fresh and it’s local and it’s more essential now than it has ever been."
