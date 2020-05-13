A dream came true recently for Jason and Christy Brelage when the adoption of three children they had been fostering was finalized May 1.
"We both come from loving families, and we wanted to share our love with children," the couple reveal. "We have not been able to conceive children of our own, but we still wanted to share our love with kids, so we started the process of adopting. We felt that God had a different plan for us and how we were going to build our family."
The kids, Izabel, 13; Jordan, 5; and Brooklin, 3, are siblings. The Brelages are also fostering two other children.
"We started the process to become foster parents with the intention of adopting in the summer of 2017. To become foster parents we have had to complete education classes, CPR/first aid training and home studies that involve background checks, interviews, references from friends and family and home inspections. We became licensed foster parents in October 2017. After we were licensed, we were allowed to view kids that are eligible for adoption on the website Adoptuskids.com. In November of 2018 we were shown a picture of our three kids.
"We were excited and scared to meet them. We drove to Evansville on Dec. 14, 2018, where we met them for the first time. The entire trip there was filled with mixed emotions because we did not know what we were getting ourselves into and what to expect. We were going from a empty house with our dog to having three kids celebrating Christmas with us .... It was a surreal experience. We picked our children up at the airport, in the middle of the night, three hours away. At that time DCS (Department of Child Services) was completing the TPR (termination of parental rights) process with our children’s birth parents. Can you imagine? We had never even spoken on the phone or FaceTimed or anything."
"We have great kids and our personalities matched so we were blessed to have chosen three amazing kids .... Our daughter, Izabel, was just as excited and nervous as we were and she stayed awake the entire trip home, talking with us."
The Batesville residents describe the personalities of their forever children: "Izabel loves to read, but she also has a very lively, outgoing and bubbly personality. She enjoys hanging out with her friends, baking, playing with her siblings – she’s the best big sister – riding her bike, listening to music, writing and watching movies. She’s a lovely young lady, inside and out. Jordan loves spending time outdoors playing, fishing or looking for bugs. He is very talkative, kindhearted, gentle and inquisitive. If you see him out and about, he will be ready to talk your ear off and will ask you a lot of questions. He wants to help Dad with all of his 'projects' and loves to learn. Brooklin is very kind, thoughtful, sweet, sassy, energetic and playful. She loves playing with her siblings, dolls, swimming and swinging. She loves to be a mommy’s helper."
"We have known from the very beginning we would be adopting these kids. Normally, you are required to have a six-month bonding period to make sure your personalities match. We bonded very quickly with our kids and knew we were ready to adopt our kids and make it official. It has been a waiting game to get things finalized and, unfortunately, nothing moves fast with DCS and the court system. We experienced a few hiccups along the way and then our adoption court date took a while to get scheduled. When we finally got word of our adoption date, it was five months out. The court systems are just so busy, things can drag on longer than they should."
"The fostering experience has been a very emotional and exhausting experience," points out Christy, who works at George's Pharmacy and Medical Equipment, and Jason, who is employed at Integrity Tool. "During the classes, they tell you that reunification is the main goal of DCS, and as a foster parent you need to support that. Once you get involved in the kids' lives and see what the kids go back to, it is hard to support reunification in different situations when you can provide a stable, loving and safer life for them, such as when you don’t see any improvement on the part of the birth parents for years! There was some misleading information during the foster training classes in regard to timelines, policies and procedures and follow-through that caused some confusion, heartache and sleepless nights. I do feel that we were a bit naïve when beginning this process and really thought the goal was what was 'in the best interest of the children.' I do know that DCS is aware of these issues, and changes are being made. It just takes time to implement those changes."
"We would encourage people to become foster parents and/or adoptive parents. There are so many great kids out there that are needing love and positive figures in their lives to help make a difference. We would advise you that it will be an emotional roller coaster and it is a slow process. Nothing will go as you learn in the classes, so just be prepared for that in the beginning – it would have helped to know this upfront!
"Reach out to current foster and/or adoptive parents to get a more realistic idea of what to expect. You can make a difference and it’s OK to get too attached! In fact, these kids need those people that have that fear of getting too attached! Don’t rule out teenagers or older kids either. We would encourage people to look at the website Adoptuskids.com. There is a large network of foster and/or adoptive parents locally and you are not alone in this adventure! Make sure to utilize this support system, you can’t do this alone!"
On May 1, family, friends and neighbors helped make the finalization of the adoption special.
"The day started off with a sign being put into our yard by Christy’s co-workers, saying 'Honk for Adoption Day.' The kids loved hearing all the cars drive by and honk for them. Neighbors and family stopped by to congratulate us. We went to the courthouse for our adoption hearing. Normally, you get to bring the kids along with you and you are allowed to invite family/friends to attend the court proceedings. Unfortunately, with coronavirus we were not allowed to have anyone there except ourselves and our lawyer, not even the kids could go. Everyone was bummed about not having a special day, so friends and family members put together a parade for the kids.
"We kept the parade a secret and the kids were shocked when Izabel and Jordan's school bus started coming down the road with its lights on. Followed by the bus there were roughly 40 additional vehicles all honking, waving and throwing candy to the kids. It was a very neat experience to have family and friends come together to make the kids' day special. Jordan said, 'Mom, I wish you could get adopted so that you could have your own parade. But you only had one family, Mom, so you can’t have one.' It was the sweetest thing!"
The couple appreciate everyone's support. "Thank you all very much for taking time out of your day to help us make our adoption day special for Izabel, Jordan and Brooklin. Everyone made it a day that they will never forget .... We have received an outpouring of love and support not only from our friends and family, but also Batesville Primary School, Batesville Middle School, Luvs-N-Hugs, Southeastern Indiana YMCA, George’s Pharmacy and Medical Equipment and Integrity Tool. It truly takes a village."
