Allison Beal is one of the health care workers on the front lines helping patients through these difficult times.
The 2015 Batesville High School graduate has been working at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, in the emergency/trauma center for almost a year. "My main responsibility is to care for my patients. The emergency room is a different world each day, so I never know what I am walking into. We also can’t really stop ambulances from coming, so I could end up having many patients. My emergency department is the busiest in the state.
"Sometimes I work in the lower acuity – med-surg – side of the department, and other days I could be on the critical care side or the trauma nurse. So I have to be ready and trained for all types of emergencies and all levels of patient care. The main priority of the emergency department is to stabilize patients and get them to where they need to go, admitted to the hospital or sent home. My other responsibilities include working as a team, communicating with physicians, assessing patients, giving medications and so much more. Teamwork is very essential in the emergency department."
Due to the surge of COVID-19, "we have had to place visitor restrictions, where there are no visitors allowed except for minors or end-of-life situations. We also have everyone wear a mask for their protection and ours. Most people are scared to be in the hospital now in fear of catching the virus.
"We treat every patient as if they have coronavirus. This means wearing protective gear, such as gowns, goggles, masks, face shields and hair caps. This takes longer to get ready to go into the room. We also have to focus even more on grouping our care together to limit the amount of times we are in the room with the patient to limit being exposed. This is difficult because I want my patients to know I am there for them, but I also have to keep myself safe ... I have not been able to visit my family for over a month because I wouldn’t want to expose them to anything. I also have to take precautions with leaving my work shoes outside, changing before I go inside, etc., to keep the germs away."
The 23-year-old University of Indianapolis graduate says prior to the pandemic, the main reasons individuals came to the ER were for abdominal pain; chest pain; medication refills; routine checks; pregnancy tests; and traumas, including car accidents, falls, shootings and stabbings.
Now "many people are following the stay-at-home order and not coming in. Some of the 'regulars' have not been coming and our census has been lower for noncritical diagnoses. The ER is being used how it should be if that makes sense, for real emergencies and not as a primary care. When we do get patients, they are very sick and need a very high level of care. Their diagnoses are more complex and require more care from our team and more resources."
"My education at UIndy prepared me very, very well to be a registered nurse," the Indianapolis resident reports. "We had some disaster training for a day or two that I remember. But I don’t think anything in school could prepare someone for working in a global pandemic. My hospital has done an amazing job getting us ready. We have had trainings on how to care for these very sick ICU COVID patients. We get daily updates with new information and policy changes. The teamwork and support has been amazing. We have many plans in place to care for our patients during these times."
Beal emphasizes her family, including parents Joe and Kris Beal and brothers Jayden, 21; Curtis, 18; and Carson, 15, Batesville, are "my biggest support system. They are supporting me with daily phone calls, texts, prayers, FaceTimes and messages. My mom has sent me care packages and cards as well as scrub caps and face masks to keep me safe. My grandparents have also sent me cards. I wouldn’t make it through these times without their support. It is very hard not to see them, but I know it is what’s best for them right now. A lot of people have reached out to show their appreciation and that is what makes it worth it!"
Also, "I have a roommate who is also a nurse in the ER with me, which has been a huge help to not go through this alone."
"Us health care workers on the front line appreciate everyone’s support. We thank everyone for doing their part and staying home. We love what we do and want to keep doing it! Stay home for us so we can keep working for you. Thank you for the support and appreciation. It gets us though the tough shifts."
