Dr. Allen Meyers is in the last year of his emergency medicine residency, working the front lines in downtown Indianapolis during the COVID-19 crisis.
The 2009 Batesville High School graduate, who does rotations at IU Health Methodist, Eskenazi Health and Riley Children's hospitals, grew up wanting to be a doctor. "I spent a lot of time in the Margaret Mary (Health) Emergency Department during high school, and absolutely fell in love with the specialty. I was enthralled with the breadth of knowledge needed, the variability and the inherent excitement of each shift."
Prior to being an emergency medicine resident at the Indiana University School of Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine, Meyers graduated from Butler University in 2013, majoring in biology chemistry and received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 2017 from the IU School of Medicine.
"As an emergency physician, my job is to identify and stabilize life-threatening illnesses of any type of patient that comes into the emergency department. We truly see it all, from minor injuries to life-threatening events and specialize in resuscitating and keeping these patients alive."
"The current COVID-19 pandemic is an interesting phenomenon as it affects people so variably. In the emergency department I have seen this, as some patients present with very mild or no symptoms at all, while other patients come in literally unable to breathe. Although anyone can contract this virus, we have seen this virus be particularly dangerous among elderly and those with significant medical conditions."
"The COVID pandemic has changed how I practice," explains the 29-year-old. "I am much more conscientious of my personal protection while taking care of patients. I now wear a mask and eye protection for every patient that I see, regardless of the complaint. Previously, this wasn’t the case. When doing invasive procedures, such as intubations, I wear a more protective N95 mask or a respirator. These procedures are inherently dangerous not only for the physician performing them, but also the nurses and respiratory therapists in the room, as you can literally expel the virus as you are doing the procedure. This can put everyone at risk due to this exposure of the virus.
"I don't love the increase in personal protective equipment as I feel that it creates a barrier between me and my patients. They can't see you smile and interact with them. They don't get a sense for your emotions, but given the circumstances, it is necessary to maintain safety."
The son of Jay and Beth Meyers, Batesville, reveals, "The emergency department brings so much variety that people come in with literally anything. However, things such as chest pain, abdominal pain, vomiting, trauma of various causes and weakness are some of the most common complaints. However, every day is different, and the conditions you treat certainly vary from day to day."
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, "across the country we are seeing less utilization of emergency departments for non-COVID complaints as overall patient numbers are down. What we are seeing, though, is an increase in overall acuity, meaning the patients that are coming to the emergency department seem to be quite sick. Knowing that COVID is so widespread currently, you think about it more as a diagnosis in the context of other nontypical complaints."
"Emergency physicians thrive in chaos. We thrive in high-stress environments where quick decisions are needed. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly highlighted this. My training, particularly at two high-patient-volume Level I trauma centers in Indianapolis, has given me the confidence to take care of the sickest of patients. Patients presenting with COVID symptoms are no exception. When I have a patient that presents as critically ill, my training kicks in and I do the things I need to do to stabilize them. Sometimes that calls for heroic procedures, but after working through similar scenarios before, things seem to slow down and I just fall back on the things that I have been taught.
"One of the things that makes this pandemic interesting is that we are treating a disease that we have never treated before, so knowing the best line of therapies for patients truly is a moving target as new recommendations are coming out each and every day. It is important to be able to offer evidence-based treatment, so I spend a significant portion of my days outside of work simply trying to keep up on the new information that is out there. The rate at which we are learning about this virus is incredible. That element has been different than anything else I have experienced during my training so far."
Meyers and his wife, Amy, who is a Noblesville High School counselor and also a BHS graduate, live in Fishers with their son, Jack, who was born in January. "My family has been amazing .... There is nothing better than coming home after a stressful day, which there have been a lot of lately, and spending time with them. Jack's little smile makes me forget all the suffering that is going on in the world. Amy is just as much on the front lines of this as I am, as she understands the stress and the risk that we undertake when going to work every day. She is my biggest supporter, and I am so grateful for her. She is the foundation for our family."
He has advice for the public: "We have all heard the general recommendations: don't touch your face, wash your hands frequently, cover your cough. This is incredibly important and something we all should be making an effort to do.
"From a medical perspective, if you have minor/mild symptoms, don't panic. Stay home and keep yourself isolated so as to limit the spread to others. Take advantage of services such as telehealth. Don't hesitate to come to the emergency department for any symptoms of shortness of breath, chest pain, weakness or inability to stay hydrated. It is never the wrong answer to call 911 or come to the hospital if you are concerned. That is why we are there."
In addition, "I think it's important to take care of one another. This is truly a stressful time for all members of society, as we have seen so many of those that we care about affected by this virus. People are scared for their family and friends, but also for themselves. Social distancing can become a very lonely place, and it is important to keep in perspective all the blessings that still remain in your life. Take a moment to reach out to those you care about."
