Easter Bunny drive-thru

In the absence of area egg hunts, the Easter Bunny rode through Batesville and Oldenburg midday Saturday, April 11, to wave to children from afar, following social distancing guidelines. Here he glides down Western Avenue with the help of an Eagle Fire Co., Oldenburg, truck. The event was sponsored by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. On Easter, some church members watched services on devices. St. John’s United Church of Christ, Huntersville, members sat in nearby yards and the parking lot in vehicles to hear a noon organ concert.

 Diane Raver | The Herald-Tribune

