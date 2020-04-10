Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tricia Miller reports, “We just received a very special letter from the Easter Bunny. He is taking time out of his busy schedule to visit Batesville and Oldenburg on Saturday, April 11,” from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Batesville and 1-2 p.m. in Oldenburg.
The bunny will even travel on the Batesville Holiday Parade route between 12:30-1 p.m.
“When you hear the firetruck horn, come out to your driveway to wave to the Easter Bunny!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.