Duke Energy Indiana has awarded $1,000 to Ripley County Community Foundation as part of $100,000 in rapid response grants for community needs statewide in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant will fund food relief for low-income county residents.
“A crisis like this can hit those with low incomes the hardest, and there are community groups like Ripley County Community Foundation on the front lines of the COVID-19 emergency, helping with critical needs such as food,” said Chip Orben, Duke government and community relations manager. “We are grateful for their efforts and want to do what we can to support them.”
“In times of crisis, the Ripley County Community Foundation must play a central role in relief efforts because it is designed to share common resources, to promote ingenuity, and encourage and foster cross-sector communication,” stated RCCF executive director Amy Streator. "With the decrease in income many families are experiencing at this time, it is imperative that we support our local food pantries to ensure that no one goes hungry. Thanks to Duke Energy Foundation’s generosity, we are able to do just that.”
To support the local community as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can donate to the Ripley County Disaster Relief Fund by mailing your tax-deductible donation to Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006; or by donating online at www.rccfonline.org.
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier. The company’s philanthropic arm, the Duke Energy Foundation, is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. The foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributed more than $2 million last year in charitable gifts in Indiana.
