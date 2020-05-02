Franklin County Sheriff Peter Cates announced May 1 that deputies will be providing extra patrols at the U.S. 52 road closure site west of Brookville, noted a Franklin County Sheriff's Department news release.
U.S. 52 between Cliff Street in Brookville and Cummins Road is closed to through traffic for slide repair work and not scheduled to reopen until Aug. 3, according to INDOT’s website.
Drivers who do not live in the closure's area or are not visiting someone in that area will be issued traffic citations for the violations. Drivers who recklessly disregard traffic control signs when workers are present commit a Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail and up to $5,000 in fines. The offense becomes a felony if it results in a worker's serious bodily injury or death.
