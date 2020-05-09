Calls about domestic problems increased significantly in four of the six counties Safe Passage serves during the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic, notes community outreach director Mary Mattingly.
The six police dispatch centers in the Safe Passage district (Ripley, Franklin, Ohio, Jefferson, Dearborn and Switzerland counties) provided reports on the number of domestic calls in the past two months and overall calls received between Jan. 1-April 30, and compared them to the same time period in 2019.
Ripley County’s dispatch center, which includes Batesville, reported a 72% uptick in March, with 38 calls. Tiny Ohio County dispatch had a 75% increase in calls in March and April — 12 calls in 2019 to 21 calls in 2020. Dearborn, by far the most populated county Safe Passage serves, reported a 52% rise with 238 calls. Nearby Switzerland County was up 70%, accepting 17 calls.
Jefferson County’s domestic crisis calls dropped slightly in March (59 vs. 61 in 2019), but were up in April (63 vs. 59 in 2019).
Franklin was the only county that did not have more calls for either month; they remained between 50-60 for both months in 2019 and 2020.
She reports, "At the start of the lockdown, the National Center for Domestic Violence warned DV shelters throughout the country to expect an increase in crisis calls and victims, and to make plans accordingly. The pattern is an old one: Domestic violence tends to skyrocket in the aftermath of natural disasters, financial downturns and even major sporting events."
However, Safe Passage did not show an increase in calls, but a slight decrease compared to the same time period last year. Leaders of the domestic and sexual violence nonprofit expect to see a rise once the stay-at-home order is lifted as more victims will have the opportunity to make calls for help.
"Several of this past month’s crisis calls have been quite intense," according to Mattingly. "These calls have been especially stressful for our 24/7 crisis line staff and add to the severity of the situation. For example, we’ve seen several incidents of strangulation."
Executive director Jane Yorn describes the traumatic effect the pandemic and stay-at-home mandate can have. “Isolation can be devastating for victims. They have no break, no respite, to get away from the abuse. We suspect also that many could not find a safe time to call or to leave.”
Could perpetrators be using the virus menace as a means to further isolate their partners? Safe Passage residential director Kim Bohman answers, "I feel we will have more information on this in the next couple of months, but I have heard abusers use the fear of COVID-19 to restrict or impact visits with the children in some way. I suspect some are using the threat to prevent their partner from returning to work, but I haven’t heard this as a concrete example yet because most of my contact is with individuals who have left the relationship.”
According to The Washington Post, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, which lobbies for legislation to protect abuse victims, said cities and states pausing evictions, providing economic relief and streamlining processes for claiming unemployment benefits will help abuse survivors. The group has asked Congress and state lawmakers to provide funding for domestic violence relief, including hotel nights for survivors who have to isolate or quarantine, but can’t at home or in a shelter.
Yorn says the Batesville shelter was at capacity when the stay-at-home order began. "Over the first month we were able to get a few families moved out into permanent, safe housing so that we can now keep an isolation room ready, manage social distancing with staggered meal, activity and e-learning times. Currently our policy is to quarantine new clients at an offsite facility until tested free of COVID-19 so that we don’t expose staff and current shelter residents to the virus. We put stringent processes in place mid-March and fortunately have not had anyone infected at the shelter."
More Safe Passage procedures have changed due to the crisis. The executive director points out, "We are now doing a formal lethality screen with every crisis call so that we can assess danger levels quickly. Unfortunately, we are not able to respond in person to the hospital to accompany rape victims, but can provide tele-advocacy and support. We have made pivots very quickly to be able to continue full services – doing intakes, protective order filing, domestic and sexual violence education (both for new clients and community partners) via teleconferencing.
"Currently we are supporting over 90 outreach families with food drops, telecounseling and other supports." Last week employees helped get a newborn and mom set up with a nursery. "Imagine having a baby under the stress of domestic violence and a pandemic! Our prevention team, who normally would be providing school programs in classrooms at this time of year, have developed online activities to support teachers and launched a new Facebook page, Safe Passage Prevention Programs, with fun, creative family activities that build strength and resiliency in children."
What happens when someone is ready to get help from the organization? Yorn emphasizes, "Contacts are always strictly confidential. Support doesn’t necessarily mean shelter – our live, 24/7 helpline connects to someone to listen and help navigate next best steps, which are unique for everyone. Messaging can also take place through Facebook Messenger Safe Passage Inc."
The community outreach director concludes, "We are so grateful for the support from many individuals who called during all this and asked what we need, or how they can help (please see box). Several provided coveted cleaning supplies and others restaurant meals to treat our shelter clients and help us maintain social distancing in the kitchen.
"We’re proud to partner with the One Batesville Task Force and also thankful for emergency grants from the Ripley County Community Foundation, Dearborn Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Madison/Jefferson County, United Way of Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Response Funds and United Way of Franklin County. A crisis often brings out the good in so many!"
