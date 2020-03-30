Margaret Mary Health CEO Tim Putnam took time March 28 to answer most, but not all of The Herald-Tribune's questions. He explained, "The Margaret Mary Health average daily census is usually around 12 to 15 inpatients. Right now, our inpatient volumes are trending considerably higher. Our normal operating capacity for inpatients is 25, with five of those being special care/ICU beds.
"In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, we’re actively planning to surge to volumes much higher than this, with a maximum of 58 inpatient beds, as our patient load increases. At this point in time, we do not believe physical beds are a limiting factor for providing patient care at MMH during this pandemic.
"At any given time prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Margaret Mary may have had a couple of ventilators in use. Prior to the pandemic, we had four total ventilators, but we were pro-active in obtaining additional vents at the initial onset of confirmed cases in the U.S. We now have 16 total ventilators with additional backup equipment that could be utilized to support patient care if needed."
To get more equipment needed to help patients overcome the virus, "we have applied for the Hillrom for Humanity equipment grant and are hopeful we will be awarded the supplies."
In order to monitor patient usage of ventilators, "we staff respiratory therapists at MMH and we’re preparing to be adequately staffed as our inpatient volumes grow."
"As we face this crisis, it’s important for our community to know we have an ethics committee in place who meet regularly and are following the Indiana State Department of Health Crisis Guidelines regarding ventilator usage.
"Our current area of greatest concern is our supply of masks to protect our team members and patients. Our supply is adequate for the time being, but as patient volumes increase and given the pandemic’s unknown duration, we risk facing a critical shortage. I am actively advocating at the state and national levels to increase supplies being distributed from the strategic national stockpile. Right now, quantities are distributed based on population rather than on areas of greatest need based on confirmed positive cases.
"As of today, our per capita confirmed positive cases are trending above state averages and are quite frankly some of the highest in the Midwest.
Hospital leaders are sharing information as the crisis evolves. Putnam pointed out that Margaret Mary Health is actively engaged with The Health Collaborative, Cincinnati; Suburban Health Organization and Indiana Hospital Association, Indianapolis, which are all working together to meet their communities' health care needs.
"MMH has a highly-skilled staff of primary care, emergency room and hospital-based physicians taking care of our patients and we’re prepared to treat as many patients as we can. As is always the case, there will be circumstances where it makes sense to transfer patients to tertiary hospitals to best meet the needs of the patient."
"Please rest assured we have a very experienced workforce at Margaret Mary. Many of the people who work here are long-term team members who are dedicated to the community. Many of our physicians, nurses and staff live in this community and understand exactly why they are in health care. Despite the risk they are facing on a daily basis, they have stepped up fiercely to meet this pandemic head-on. From our environmental services team to staff stepping up to take on new roles supporting our COVID hotline, acute care extension site, and patient and visitor screenings, this has truly been a team effort across the entire organization to address this crisis. They are fighting to protect their friends, neighbors, family and loved ones, and for that we are forever grateful.
Putnam added, "Likewise, the community has stepped up to support us in big ways from donating medical supplies and handmade masks, to bringing dinner to our staff and making notes and cards to share their love and support. We can’t thank the community enough for their unending generosity as we continue to battle during this unprecedented time."
To stay up to date on COVID-19 here, follow MMH on Facebook and/or Instagram and visit https://www.mmhealth.org/covid-19.
