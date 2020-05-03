Seventeen arrests were made by Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies in March, much smaller than the typical 30 to 40, according to Sheriff Peter Cates' monthly activity report.
Warrants were the reason eight were detained. The rest of the charges: operating a vehicle while intoxicated, three; battery or domestic battery, two; and possession of a legend drug, invasion of privacy, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement, one each.
Deputies responded to 694 calls for service. Among the calls investigated: traffic stops, 175; suspicious persons/vehicles, 64; 911 hangups and accidental dials, 58; property damage accidents, 40; domestic and other batteries, 24; burglary/thefts and residential/business alarms, 16 each; building checks, eight; personal injury accidents, four; and fatality accidents, three.
An average of 54 prisoners were housed in the Franklin County Security Center, Brookville, throughout the month, lower than the maximum capacity of 75 inmates. Deputies drove 23,498 miles. Transport officers drove an additional 3,849 miles to conduct 10 prisoner transports to and from Tristate Department of Correction facilities. Additionally, deputies conducted five prisoner transports to various medical facilities for conditions that could not be treated by the jail doctor.
No real estate was sold at a sheriff’s auction. There were 48 civil process papers served.
Citizens wishing to report illegal drug activity and/or other crimes may do so by calling 765-647-0755. Callers can remain anonymous. For real-time weather-related emergencies and crime information, sign up for free text messaging and emails at www.nixle.com. Like us on Facebook at Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Visit www.franklincountysheriff.org.
