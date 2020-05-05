Six nonprofits in Ripley and Franklin counties have established funds to aid those affected by the novel coronavirus.
The needs are great. Margaret Mary Health Foundation executive director Mary Dickey observes, "It’s impossible to pinpoint the greatest community need right now, as COVID-19 has affected everyone differently. Some have experienced the loss of a loved one. Their greatest need might be an ear to listen or a shoulder to cry on. Some are struggling to make ends meet due to a job loss or reduction in hours. Their greatest need may be help putting groceries on the table. Others are struggling with child care. Their greatest need may be a friend, family member or neighbor to help take care of their children while they work. One thing is certain: COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, and everyone’s lives are being disrupted. However, it has been so inspiring to see how our community is supporting one another. While this is a horrible disease, it has brought out the best in so many."
Angela Byers Weldishofer, board president of the One Batesville Task Force, a committee of Batesville Area Resource Center, believes, "The greatest need in our community is simply infusion of capital – for our small business owners, individuals and families experiencing a serious financial impact due to COVID-19. While many of our larger employers provide essential services and have been able to stay open, there is a segment of the community that has been seriously impacted, either because the individual has been furloughed when their employer had to close operations or their own business has not been able to operate because of the shelter-at-home order.
"Another challenge facing the community that has been discussed in the weekly One Batesville Task Force meetings is our local mental health resources and how to manage anxiety and stress in these uncertain times. There is a natural fear of the unknown and not knowing when our lives will be back to 'normal' is concerning for so many. A lack of transportation and broadband access is generally a challenge in rural communities, but in this pandemic, those challenges have amplified."
Franklin County Community Foundation executive director Shelly Lunsford reports, "Food pantries are in need of supplies and small businesses are struggling because of closures and/or lack of customers." United Way of Franklin County executive director Kelly Bulmer agrees the needs are basic, such as food and utility assistance. "From March 28-April 11, there have been over 1,270 initial unemployment claims for Franklin County. Our local food pantry saw a 100% increase in families served since March, and the mobile food pantry for seniors had a 50% increase since March. I anticipate the need for rent, utility and food assistance will only increase in the coming weeks."
Southeastern Indiana YMCA CEO Angie Harmeyer details three needs. In early April child care services were especially needed for essential employees, including manufacturers that were adding additional shifts, while simultaneously child care homes and centers were closing and restricting attendance due to state and county guidance. "Since colleges dismissed, we have seen that need lessen. Now, with parents working from home, anticipating a transition back to work in the weeks ahead and several child care services remaining closed or limited, we are experiencing a greater need for child care." While ordered to stay at home, isolation in the senior adult population was another concern. "We are contacting our nearly 1,500 senior adult members in our three-county service area, doing wellness check-ins, offering assistance, providing resources and simply having joyful conversations." Lack of physical activity needed to maintain good health has been problematic, too — "swimming for back relief, the elliptical for lighter pressure on knee joints from surgery, our indoor walking track with railing for needed support when walking for our aging population."
According to Ripley County Community Foundation executive director Amy Streator, "The greatest community needs are to support those organizations that have suffered a reduction in revenue. Many nonprofits rely upon community events to raise funds to offset operating costs. With the mass cancellation of festivals, fish fries, chicken dinners, drawdowns and summer camps, local nonprofits do not have the revenue needed to continue operations. Local movie theaters and museums have been forced to temporarily close their doors, and thereby have lost their largest source of funding. These organizations help make up the fabric of our communities and are the amenities that draw people to our downtowns, and help keep our history alive."
The leaders tell how much money their organizations have raised and how they are using the dollars to meet these needs.
The Franklin County Community Foundation is overseeing two funds, the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Loan Fund and COVID-19 Response Fund for Individuals/Organizations. Lunsford reports, "The Small Business Fund has received $54,173 and the Response Fund for Individuals/Organizations has received $2,500" so far.
As of May 1, the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Loan Fund on which FCCF and Franklin County Chamber of Commerce have collaborated has assisted nine county businesses by loaning close to $46,000. "Small businesses are using the funding for expenses to keep their businesses afloat."
More donations are needed, she says. "We are working with United Way of Franklin County to identify needs for individuals and organizations. When United Way's funds are depleted, we will utilize our funds."
The executive director says, "As always, when in a crisis, Franklin County residents step up to help. I am so proud to be a part of a community that cares so much!"
To contribute: www.franklincountyindiana.com/Donate%20page/Donate%20Page.html and specify the fund or mail checks to FCCF, 527 Main St., Brookville, IN 47012.
"Our amazing community has donated more than $22,000, as well as several thousand dollars in in-kind donations, such as hospital beds, personal protective equipment and medical supplies, meals, food and other items" to the Margaret Mary Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, says the executive director. "Countless individuals have sewn more than 2,000 masks and others have begun sewing gowns. Additionally, Margaret Mary team members have donated more than $30,000 to the Our House Fund, to support those in our organization who are experiencing financial hardship."
The money donated to the fund will help to offset the significant revenue losses Margaret Mary Health has incurred as a result of this pandemic.
The executive director notes, "To date, MMH has incurred unbudgeted expenses in excess of $700,000 for items such as ventilators, portable chest X-ray (machine), infection control equipment and personal protective equipment. Additionally, the cancellation of outpatient procedures and elective surgeries that allowed us to free up supplies and staff to treat COVID-19 patients is expected to result in a 40% reduction of revenue during this two- to three-month period."
MMH leaders are hoping for more financial help. Dickey explains, "Margaret Mary Health has applied for grants from numerous government organizations," such as the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service; Federal Emergency Management Agency; Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and others. "While we hope to receive some grant funding to help offset these losses in revenue, we know there will still be a significant gap."
She points out, "Since being founded by Margaret Hillenbrand and Mary Mitchell in 1932, Margaret Mary Health has cared for the families of our communities. Your generosity enables us to continue to respond to the needs of our communities, especially in this time of crisis." Hospital leaders "are also exploring the possibility of purchasing of body temperature screening systems at all of our locations. We have and will continue to take every measure to keep our patients and community safe."
To donate: https://www.mmhealth.org/relief/ or checks may be mailed to Margaret Mary Health Foundation, 321 Mitchell Ave., Batesville, IN 47006.
The One Batesville Community Response Fund was created by the One Batesville Task Force, which will rapidly deploy resources to eligible households affected by crisis, currently the COVID-19 outbreak.
According Byers Weldishofer, "One Batesville has been able to grow the fund to nearly $30,000." Members "have primarily focused on assisting those who have been impacted by this COVID-19 crisis with essential needs. For example, they might be able to provide a grant to cover all (or part of) the personal mortgage payment for a small business owner who has had to shut down their business for the month. For a restaurant server who has been furloughed from work, they might be able to provide a grant to pay their utility bills and provide them Batesville chamber bucks for food or donated gift cards to local food establishments. ... One request received was about child care for essential workers and One Batesville was able to refer them to Southeastern Indiana YMCA."
To donate: www.BatesvilleResourceCenter.com or mail a check to Batesville Area Resource Center, P.O. Box 55, Batesville, IN 47006.
Donations from local businesses totalling $32,000 to the Ripley County Community Foundation for its Ripley County Disaster Relief Fund are being used for COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants to nonprofits that serve vulnerable populations, according to Streator.
Grants totalling over $25,000 have been awarded to 12 charitable organizations: Backdoor Friends of Faith, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Batesville Area Resource Center, Highpoint Health, Kids Discovery Factory, Milan Community School Corp., New Horizons Rehabilitation, One Community One Family, Ripley County Food Pantry, Ripley County Humane Society, Safe Passage and Southeastern Indiana Voices for Children.
Streator sums up, "We have supported social service agencies that have more people seeking assistance, health agencies that need personal protection equipment and community organizations that have lost most, if not all, of their revenue because of shelter in place orders."
She reflects, "Unfortunately, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are going to be felt for many more months." In addition to providing grants, foundation leaders are developing an action plan for the crisis' next step, "and that is recovery. As the economy and our communities begin to reopen, the needs of the community will change. It will take cross-sector collaboration and funding to address the current and future issues created as a result of this pandemic."
To donate: www.rccfonline.org, click Donate to Disaster Relief Fund button, or mail checks to RCCF, 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006.
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund has attracted $3,125 to date. The CEO reports, "We had one child care family that was supported with this fund. We referred others to River Valley Resources (for Ripley County residents) and the Children’s Bureau (for Franklin County residents) to secure child care assistance as those funds were available from the state. We anticipate to fully utilize the balance of funds to support our members and child care families experiencing hardships once we reopen to give them a safe place to be well."
"Funds are increasing this week since sending out an appeal letter sharing the new $300 tax credit that families can take through the CARES Act. Most notable to mention is that we have encouraged our members to stay with us during these challenging times ahead. Members have shown their support for the work we do ... Since March we have had 1,803 families donate their memberships back to the Y so we can continue to do our vital work in the community and also allow us to pay our 100 employees to support their families. Since our March 17 closure, we have not had to lay off any employees and those needing to work have been offered work in some capacity. Our multitalented staff have been deep cleaning and sanitizing workout and program equipment, working in essential child care, painting classrooms or restrooms, calling our senior adults and Parkinson’s participants, and teaching virtual exercise classes and program classes, including dance, gymnastics and tae kwon do."
More contributions are welcomed. According to Harmeyer, "As we move to fully reopen our child care center, we will have families return ... with new financial hardships. We will continue to provide subsidies or scholarships for those families in need for continuity of care for their children. We also will have many Y members who have lost their jobs through this pandemic. ... We anticipate funding for this membership assistance program will be much needed in our community."
"Thanks to great stewardship from our leaders, including staff and board volunteers, our Y is in a solid financial state going into the crisis. We will, like others, experience shortfalls due to the decline in membership (250 individual and family memberships on hold or cancelled), which will take time to rebuild as the community rebuilds."
To donate: https://siymca.org/about/, click Donate; or mail checks to Southeastern Indiana YMCA, 30 State Road 129 S., Batesville, IN 47006.
About $27,000 has been raised for the United Way of Franklin County COVID-19 Fund "and new donations come in every day," according to Bulmer. Funding already has been given to two Brookville food banks, RedLife and SIEOC. Grants also will cover basic needs for Franklin County families in need.
To donate: Facebook, www.uwfcin.org or mail checks to UWFC, P.O. Box 105, Brookville, IN 47012 (please note donation is for COVID-19 Fund).
Dickey speaks for all of the nonprofit leaders when she says, "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our communities as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. In the end, our communities will emerge stronger than ever."
