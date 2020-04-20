Though Hoosiers don’t know yet when normalcy will return, Gov. Eric Holcomb and state leaders hinted at some thoughts during an April 15 news conference in Indianapolis.
Holcomb said that numbers would be analyzed by location to explore the possibility of opening up specific state regions, about which state health commissioner Kris Box expressed cautious optimism following a possible downtick of cases in southeastern Indiana.
“I hesitate to say this, but I do think we may be seeing a flattening of that curve (there) … that may not be in every area, but we’ve actually seen in the southeast area a flattening in the number of hospitalized patients,” Box said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that everything we have done has made a tremendous difference.”
The number of deaths in this area as of noon Monday, April 20: Ripley County, three; Dearborn County, five; Franklin County, seven; Decatur County, 18.
The number of cases: Ripley, 82; Dearborn, 68; Franklin, 90; Decatur, 168.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced April 19 it will host free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics from Monday-Wednesday, April 20-22, in Decatur, Allen, Clark and and Lake counties. The closest one is at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 545 S. County Road 200 W., Greensburg.
The clinics will run from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day through Wednesday or until testing supplies run out. They are open to symptomatic health care workers, first responders and essential workers. Testing also is available to symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers, and people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or heart disease.
Testing is limited to one person per vehicle. All individuals must be Indiana residents and present state-issued identification at the time of testing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
The Franklin County Health Department announced receiving 13 new positive cases, all adults, for COVID-19 April 17, bringing the total number of county cases to 88, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
“Some of these cases would have been reported this week,” said FCHD supervisor Angie Ruther, RN. “Yet, some of these are older cases that have just now been reported to us.”
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Lovins noted, “People may not realize that we have Connersville, Rushville, Greensburg and West Harrison mailing addresses in Franklin County, as well as parts of Dearborn County having Brookville mailing addresses. Plus Batesville is in both Franklin and Ripley counties. It appears that this significant increase, or at least in part, can be attributed to the various labs and/or the Indiana State Department of Health sending the results to the wrong county initially.”
Health officials also announced that 15 more patients have recovered and have been released from quarantine, bringing Franklin County’s total of recovered patients to 51. Another patient, a person in their 80s, has been taken off a ventilator and is breathing on their own, but still in the hospital.
“We are looking to the future and developing plans to, at some point when it is safe to do so, begin getting our businesses back open and our citizens back to work,” stated Commissioner Tom Linkel. “We understand the need to return to some type or normalcy. We are just as eager to get our county up and running again while still abiding by the governor’s order.”
For the latest information on COVID-19, go to www.coronavirus.gov, or locally at www.franklincounty.in.gov. Follow us on Facebook at Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department.
