During a 39-minute Zoom meeting April 21, Franklin County Commissioners approved an addendum to the Level Orange order put in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Tom Linkel — in the government center meeting room with a handful of county employees, while about five others attended the meeting remotely — explained, "We've had a lot of discussion among our task force about the privately-owned campgrounds." While the state closed campgrounds April 7, the addendum notes persons residing there "who generally have no other place of residence" are allowed.
The campsite must be owned by the camper and only immediate family members should be there with no other guests. The limit is 10 persons.
He reminded, "The state does not want parties to cross state lines for recreational purposes."
Commissioner Tom Wilson asked by phone about a campground lease. Linkel decided, "A lease is an ownership."
Commissioners also signed Ordinance 2020-15 about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to Linkel, "We will abide by the federal guidelines" retroactive to April 1. Attorney Grant Reeves said the ordinance aligns county policy with federal law.
Franklin County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jason Lovins, the spokesman for the county's COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency, addressed questions. He reported the government center's office staff has returned to the building with staggered hours to help with social distancing.
Does the increase in Franklin County cases mean people are not abiding by the stay-at-home order? Lovins said contact tracing for most new cases is being done by the Indiana State Department of Health. "I don't have that answer."
Franklin County Health Department supervisor Angie Ruther, RN, pointed out, "Most of the newest cases were close contacts of people already positive, including family members."
No citations have been given for businesses being open when they shouldn't be or drivers not minding the travel watch, according to Lovins.
Citizen Millie Simmermeyer asked if county leaders were considering downsizing local government due to COVID-19's financial impact. Linkel responded, "We've been in contact with the council. It's going to take time before we know of any financial impact. We'll address it at a later date."
Payroll requests, claims and a grant application for Franklin County Public Transportation also were approved.
