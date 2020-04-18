The Franklin County Health Department announced receiving 13 new positive cases, all adults, for COVID-19 April 17, bringing the total number of county cases to 88, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
“Some of these cases would have been reported this week,” said FCHD supervisor Angie Ruther, RN. “Yet, some of these are older cases that have just now been reported to us.”
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Lovins noted, “People may not realize that we have Connersville, Rushville, Greensburg and West Harrison mailing addresses in Franklin County, as well as parts of Dearborn County having Brookville mailing addresses. Plus Batesville is in both Franklin and Ripley counties. It appears that this significant increase, or at least in part, can be attributed to the various labs and/or the Indiana State Department of Health sending the results to the wrong county initially.”
Health officials also announced that 15 more patients have recovered and have been released from quarantine, bringing Franklin County’s total of recovered patients to 51. Another patient, a person in their 80s, has been taken off a ventilator and is breathing on their own, but still in the hospital.
“We are looking to the future and developing plans to, at some point when it is safe to do so, begin getting our businesses back open and our citizens back to work,” stated Commissioner Tom Linkel. “We understand the need to return to some type or normalcy. We are just as eager to get our county up and running again while still abiding by the governor’s order.”
For the latest information on COVID-19, go to www.coronavirus.gov, or locally at www.franklincounty.in.gov. Follow us on Facebook at Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department.
