April 8 was "my grandparents' 59th wedding anniversary. Emil and Delores Litzinger have always spent their anniversary together, up until this year," reports granddaughter Allie Litzinger.
"Delores has been battling numerous medical issues and is now a resident at a nursing home in Greensburg. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 precautions, the nursing home is currently closed to visitors." However, that did not stop the two from seeing each other through social distancing with heartfelt messages for each other.
"This heartwarming story demonstrates that love conquers all, even in the midst of a pandemic," their granddaughter says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.