Franklin County officials received complaints regarding an off-road recreational vehicle park being open over the weekend, according to a Franklin County Sheriff's Department news release. The complaints received were that Haspin Acres, Laurel, was not closed due to the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Upon looking into the matter, officials found no difference between the ORV park and the state-owned parks that have not been closed as the stay-at-home order is written. Both are used for recreation. According to the order, citizens who attend recreational parks are encouraged to practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet away from other people.
The Franklin County Health Department is following up with the off-road recreational vehicle park to ensure any food sold was done so in accordance with carry-out dining as it is with other restaurant and food establishments.
On March 25, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners enacted a level orange travel watch, which states "only essential travel, such as obtaining groceries/food, obtaining medications, going to and from work, going to and from necessary medical appointments. However, officials state this watch is merely an advisory that conditions are threatening to the public safety and that citizens are encouraged to refrain from nonessential travel.
For further questions or concerns regarding the stay-at-home order, citizens can contact the governor’s office at 800-457-8283 or go to https://coronavirus.in.gov/.
