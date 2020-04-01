In the midst of COVID-19 concerns, county sheriffs are doing what they can to keep jail inmates and staff safe.
Franklin County Sheriff Pete Cates says there are 47 inmates in the Franklin County Security Center, Brookville. A few weeks ago, "I got with the prosecutor and judges because we knew this was coming. We let some low-level offenders out and had court dates for some other folks ... to be ready for the future."
As a Indiana Sheriff's Association member, "I've been talking back and forth with other sheriffs about what they're doing."
"We're taking precautions, but we (Franklin County Sheriff's Department) are open and taking calls and taking complaints. We're minimizing outside contact with the personnel inside the jail .... We've minimizing any outside contact with the inmate population. If someone does have to talk to an inmate, such as probation officers, you talk through the glass."
For the jailers, the previous shift greets the next shift at the door "and asks them questions, such as 'Have you been in contact with anyone who is sick? Do you have a cough?' We're also taking temperatures. We're doing the same thing with anyone who is housed here. Everyone is treated the same coming into the facility."
In Ripley County, Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth has 105 inmates. He has also been following guidelines from the Indiana Sheriff's Association and Indiana State Department of Health.
"We don't have it (COVID-19) in the jail. What we have been doing is screening people (inmates) that come in. If they have a temperature or illness, we notify the judge and decide what to do. It's on a case-by-case basis and depends on what the charges are."
However, "officers aren't bringing in people as often now ... (and) it really has slowed down since the courts shut down and the commissioners closed the government building to the public."
"I've told the officers to use good discretion when going out. We're taking the calls we get and responding to what we get, but the calls are slowing down."
In addition, "We've cut visitation ... Nobody is coming to the jail or sheriff's office. There are no church services (at the jail). If any employees leave the Tristate area, they're quarantined at home for two weeks, so they're staying close to home .... We're also checking temperatures."
The law enforcement officers say they are prepared if an inmate would show symptoms of the disease.
Cumberworth reveals, "I have one area that I could put somebody in who was sick .... We have masks and gloves if needed, and we have a full-time nurse and a doctor on call."
Cates notes, "We have a cell block set aside. If an inmate shows symptoms, he will be put in isolation and monitored. It's very complicated for us because we're a small facility and do not have a lot of excess room, but we have set aside the cell block in case we need it."
At the sheriff's department, "the same things are in place that the public is doing: social distancing, common sense." He adds, "I'm staying in contact with my deputies and all staff and telling them, 'If you're not feeling good, let us know. Do a self-assessment.' I'm being attentive to all employees and their health."
