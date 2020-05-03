County officials are working together to support those on the front lines during this time of uncertainty.
"Ripley County's physical/virtual emergency operations center (EOC) is in operation, where we are coordinating COVID-19 response efforts," reports Randy Miller, interim emergency management agency director. "We conduct daily briefings, planning meetings and have conference calls with local, regional and state agencies. Some of these agencies include Ripley County Emergency Management Agency; Ripley County Health Department; Ripley County and Batesville communications centers; Ripley County coroner; local and county EMS, fire and law enforcement agencies; and representatives from Margaret Mary Health and Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Also included are Ripley County commissioners and local government officials from Batesville."
"The Ripley County Health Department is the lead agency, while the EMA and other county departments continue to support them during this COVID-19 pandemic. The county is working with all the agencies listed above to protect the health and safety of the public and to make sure they stay informed and up to date. Things continue to change on a daily basis and we continue to ask the public to follow the guidelines from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Ripley County Health Department. More information can be found at https://www.ripleyhealth.com/covid-19.
Amy Lindsey, Franklin County EMA director, and Franklin County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jason Lovins, the county's COVID-19 public information officer, reveal, "Our task force consists of the EMA, health department, sheriff’s department, county commissioners, county council, a nonprofit liaison – United Way – and the auditor’s office. We meet twice a day via teleconference to discuss critical issues of the day/week and to stay coordinated. We also follow the daily governor’s media conferences to be sure we’re incorporating his latest guidance into our policies. We meet through teleconference with county law enforcement chiefs and the sheriff, fire chiefs, EMS chiefs and the Indiana State Police once a week.
"Our task force members regularly speak to surrounding public safety agencies from other counties to get a feel for what’s going on in our area and share best practices or simply to clarify policies and information. Additionally, we’re getting information out as widely as possible through the Franklin County website (http://www.franklincounty.in.gov/countyoffices/health-department/coronavirus-information/), the Facebook pages for the sheriff’s department and health department, as well as working with local newspapers and online media sources."
"Supplies are being donated to individual agencies to help supplement what EMA, as well as each agency's budget, has provided," they point out. "We’ve had donations of homemade masks, which we’ve been able to send to a variety of high-risk individuals. This helps us save our N95 and surgical masks for our response agencies and medical facilities. We’ve currently got enough supplies to last for a few weeks if we don’t have any major incidents. We’ve been told there may be a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) drop of supplies, but we have no idea when or if that will arrive."
Miller says, "Ripley County EMA and health departments provided a limited supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) to long-term care facilities, EMS, fire and law enforcement agencies within the county. Each agency was proactive and had some supplies on hand and ordered additional equipment; however, their supplies are still limited. Ripley County EMS, Batesville Fire & Rescue, Sunman EMS and Ripley County Communications Center have worked together to develop response protocols to protect EMS, fire and law enforcement personnel using proper PPE. Ripley County Health Department received a very small amount of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile, and EMA has submitted a request to the state for additional PPE, but that request is still pending."
Dealing with this crisis is different than helping individuals after a natural disaster.
"The coronavirus pandemic is something that brings many challenges to all response agencies involved," emphasizes the interim director. "For natural disasters, there are certain areas across the county or even region that are affected, while this pandemic is a national emergency ... This limits the resources and supplies that are available to states, which in turn limits them at a county level. During natural disasters, many of the same response agencies would have representatives in a physical EOC to coordinate response and recovery efforts; however, during this pandemic we are unable to fully do that in an effort to limit the exposure of personnel and to maintain the social distance requirements. EMA and the health department are coordinating efforts through a virtual EOC, where we are using traditional conference calls, video technology and other electronics.
"Even though we are dealing with the pandemic emergency, natural disasters still occur as Ripley County recently experienced on April 8. This storm produced three tornadoes, causing damage to 48 properties and widespread power outages and provided additional challenges to everyone already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic."
He observes, "Indiana is prone to severe weather, and events such as flooding, tornadoes and thunderstorms can occur at any time. This is a reminder to create or restock emergency kits, practice evacuation plans and make sure to have an all-hazards weather alert radio. Some communities have also identified and operate storm shelters where residents can go, and those shelters can be found by contacting your local fire department. For more information on weather safety tips, please contact Ripley County EMA at ema@ripleycounty.com or http://www.ripleycounty.com/ema/."
Lindsey and Lovins add, "With most disasters, we can see the incident site. There’s debris, flooding, etc., but with a health emergency, we can’t see it. It’s an invisible monster hiding everywhere, and we don’t know who it’s going to attack. Our best defense is education. People know how to deal with natural disasters, but an invisible health disaster is a whole new game."
How can community members help?
"If they have the resources, they are welcome to donate homemade masks and gowns through the EMA office (email ema@franklincounty.in.gov to coordinate pickup or delivery), pet food or money to the humane society (https://www.franklincountyhumanesociety.com/ways-to-help.html), volunteer to distribute goods for the United Way (www.uwfcin.org), or even just call their neighbors and check on their well-being. We’ve set up a webpage (http://www.franklincounty.in.gov/countyoffices/health-department/coronavirus-information/) with lots of information on COVID, so we’d appreciate them sharing that with friends or family who may not have internet. The biggest help you can give us now is wearing a mask while running errands and having patience as we try to a get a grip on this disease. This is an event most communities have never dealt with, so we’re doing our best and need community members to do their best, also."
They stress, "Continue to stay at home, even if the governor reduces restrictions."
Miller maintains, "If anyone has hand sanitizer, surgical or N95 masks, gowns, eye protection or any other type of PPE that they would like to donate or are able to make, please contact the Ripley County Health Department at 812-689-5751."
