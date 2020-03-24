CITY PARKS PLAYGROUNDS CLOSED FOR NOW
Eunice F. Miller, age 84 of Batesville, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Born November 5, 1935, in Franklin County Indiana, she is the daughter of Bertha (nee Geis) and William Metz. She worked 19 years at the Hill-Rom Company as an assembler. Family was most important to Eunice and…
Jane C. Fullenkamp, age 80 of Oldenburg, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Born July 20, 1939, in Batesville, she is the daughter of Helen (nee Doll) and Louis Dietz. She married Edward Fullenkamp April 4, 1959, at St. Louis Church and worked behind the butcher counter at the Village…
- Indiana 211 is adding COVID-19 resources
- Norm Held, who died Thursday, made his mark as coach of the Indians
- UPDATED: First two Ripley County COVID-19 patients are younger
- UPDATE: Floodwaters victims identified
- As schools close amid virus fears, e-learning takes hold as new educational standard
- Indiana chamber offers coronavirus resources to all businesses
- Single-vehicle accident claims life
- A food truck filled with kindness
- New acute care site at BPS for patients with symptoms
- Churches adjust to changes
