The Batesville City Council met virtually May 11.
Members approved Ordinance 4-2020, which creates the Batesville Redevelopment Authority.
"This is a three-member board that will oversee the bond for the refinancing of the shell building," Mayor Mike Bettice said. "It's very similar to what the school board does when it sells bonds."
During his report, the mayor discussed the 2020 census. With COVID-19 making headlines, "this is something that has gotten lost in the background, but it is still a very important piece of the puzzle for making sure everyone gets counted .... About 73% of Batesville residents have filled out their census forms. We're ahead of the game in comparison to other places. About 63% have filled them out across Indiana."
"The thing that is new and different this time is you can go online at my2020census.gov and complete the form there. It is quick and easy. You can also call 844-330-2020 and complete it over the phone."
He also revealed the Batesville Area Recycle Center is now open. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. "They put up some signs about being safe and want people to follow the instructions on the signs."
Regarding COVID-19, Bettice pointed out, "As businesses reopen and more things start happening around us, there is the opportunity for the virus to flare up and spread again. If this happens, the governor will put a halt to his Back on Track program and call time-out .... I don't want people to get a false sense that this is all over with. That's truly not the case at this point."
"The Memorial Building is still closed to visitors. The city provides too many essential services, and I'm not comfortable having our people come back yet and possibly be exposed. We can't afford to have an entire department go down. Everyone is still encouraged to work from home if possible."
