Even though church buildings are closed, persons will still be able to celebrate Easter, the greatest feast of the church year for Christians. To commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, area ministers are promoting a message of hope to their congregations during this time of social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“We will be doing our Easter service livestreamed on Facebook at Church on the Rock Batesville. Our Versailles location will also be doing that,” reports Pastor Roger Dean.
“Our message will not be geared toward the virus. We think Jesus and his resurrection are important on its own. I’m sure it will, however, be referenced.” His advice is “stand in faith until the pandemic is over.”
Father Stan Pondo, St. Louis Catholic Church, Batesville, pastor, notes, “In accordance with the instructions of Archbishop Thompson, there will be no public Holy Week liturgies.” However, they will be available on the parish YouTube channel: St. Louis Church.
Pondo and associate pastor Father Santhosh Yohannan “will be concelebrating the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday (April 9) at 5 p.m. ... Good Friday service (April 10) at 1 p.m. ... and the Easter Vigil Mass (April 11) at 8:45 p.m.” Videos will be posted to YouTube shortly after completion. In addition, “we will concelebrate Mass on Easter (April 12) at 9 a.m. and will post the video immediately thereafter. The video should be broadcast on ETC (Channel 905) at 11:30 a.m.”
“I have been communicating with my parishioners about the COVID-19 situation ..... I am sure that at least some of our Holy Week homilies will focus at least in part on the situation.”
Father Carl Langenderfer, OFM, Holy Family Catholic Church, Oldenburg, pastor, reports four services will be livestreamed on its Facebook site: Holy Thursday Mass of the Last Supper, 7 p.m.; Good Friday services, 2 p.m. (may be on ETC Channel 905 at 7 p.m. Friday); Saturday Easter Vigil Mass, 9 p.m. (may be on 905 at 8:30 a.m. Sunday); Easter Sunday Mass, 9 a.m. The other two services may be broadcast on Channel 905, but he’s not sure when.
“My Easter message is that Jesus has lived and died and risen for us. He is the source of our salvation, especially in these difficult times. We will be praying for all the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and their families. Jesus carried his cross for us and tells us that we need to carry our crosses, no matter how difficult they may be. Jesus promises to be with us to share our burdens. We encourage all our parishioners to join us in prayer at the above times, if possible, and to be sure to spend some extra time in prayer during this Holy Week and Easter season. God loves us and demonstrates that for us in the obedience of his son, Jesus.”
He adds, “Please be patient with each other and with this difficult situation, which none of us likes or wants. God is with us in our sufferings and in our joys. We need to help and encourage each other, especially the elderly and our medical personnel.”
John Vadeboncoeur, Community Church of Batesville and Greensburg Batesville Campus pastor, reveals, “We will have a Maundy Thursday online service on April 9 at 7 p.m., including worship music, a devotional and a time of communion. We also will have our full Easter service online for Easter Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m.
“Generally, when we think of Easter, we think of a time of joy. This Easter, however, seems more like a time of sadness. You may be surprised to know that the first Easter started out with sadness as well, but the good news is that the sadness turned into victory. It is that victory we celebrate on Easter.”
Pastor Creighton Leptak Jr., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Crossroads, says for Holy Week and Easter, “We will gather as community at a distance through online worship services and daily prayer.
“In this unusual and unprecedented time, it is our faith that informs our actions and transforms concern into compassion for our neighbor. We hold tightly to the certain hope that we, though utterly unworthy, are the beloved sheep of our Lord’s pasture, and our gracious shepherd will never slumber in keeping watch over us. As we are forced, out of love and care, to observe this Holy Week in the solitude of our homes, we know that the Holy Spirit is moving through our lives and the life of our community gathering God’s people in the unbreakable bond of love through our Lord Jesus Christ. The breathless joy of the empty tomb and the promise that we, too, will know such a resurrection is the hope-filled message our upside-down world so desperately needs in this time of pandemic.
“It is all right to lament the loss of gathering in person to journey through this Holy Week. It is understandable that we may grieve as our Easter traditions and family gatherings are delayed. Know that our God is providing new possibilities to gather, share and re-imagine how to be community in this challenging time. Continue to heed the call of the authorities to stay at home and trust that our savior abides with us.”
Sister Barbara Piller, Sisters of St. Francis, Oldenburg, liturgy coordinator, reports, “Even though we are not having any public services for Holy Week, we have planned simple prayer services for all the special days of Holy Week and Easter Sunday. Through the wonder of our closed circuit TV, our Sisters can view the prayers from their rooms and participate from a distance. We are so grateful for this opportunity to continue praying together as a community.
“Sister Barb Leonard shares our Easter message in these times of COVID-19 concerns: ‘In one of the resurrection accounts, we find the disciples on the road to Emmaus. They express their sadness to Jesus, whom they have not yet recognized, “We were hoping …” In these days, many of us are probably thinking, “We were hoping our churches would be open for Easter services; we were hoping that we would be able to visit our family by Easter. We were hoping that the coronavirus would be on its way out by now!” May we all realize that in the midst of our disappointments and losses, the presence of God is still very much with us.’”
Sister Delouise Menges points out, “We have a unique opportunity to be people of hope and promise. In the midst of a seemingly dark time, we’re surrounded by the newness and beauty of spring – a powerful sign of the new life God promises us. Our determination to pray together every day, to lighten the load for one another through humor and socially distanced activities all speak of what we truly believe: God is with us and we continue to be his beloved people.
“For our congregation, we continue to encourage self-care and caution. This experience has created more reflective time, and we applaud the use of that for prayer, gentle exercise and appreciation of the beauty of nature. We also see the opportunity to reach out to others through phone calls and other space-spanning technology.”
Piller adds, “Sister Christa Franzer sends this message from our congregation to all of your readers: ‘Trusting Christ’s promise to remain with us always, we wish for all of you the gifts of joy, hope, Easter peace.’”
