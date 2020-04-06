A total of 139 Hoosiers have died to date of COVID-19.
If you look at an Indiana map, Marion County is the bullseye. Containing Indianapolis and about 964,582 people, its deaths number 41, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard at https://coronavirus.in.gov April 6.
In second place is Madison County, population around 129,569, with nine deaths. Lake County, just southeast of Chicago with about 484,493 people, has eight deaths.
Tied for fourth place in the state out of 92 counties are Franklin (22,758) and Johnson (158,167) with six each.
Four counties, including Decatur (26,559), show five deaths apiece, two have four and four have three deaths, including Ripley County (28,324). Its most recent one isn't even on the map yet.
The number of positive cases in southeast Indiana is surging as well: Decatur, 90; Ripley, 70; and Franklin, 55. Ripley and Decatur each had 10 new cases in the dashboard's most recent 24-hour period.
At an April 1 news conference, Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said ISDH is aware this area is a hotspot. "In fact, Tim Putnam (Margaret Mary Health president and CEO) ... actually a prior president of the Rural Health Association ... specifically has given us some guidance about further assistance that rural health areas in the state might look for and need help with so we’re working very closely with them going forward on testing and further follow-up.”
When asked if he knew how and when the outbreak began in his county, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Lovins, the county’s COVID-19 public information officer, answered, "Rumors spread faster than any disease. Unfortunately, we don't know where or when the virus made its way to Franklin County, nor have we found a common denominator since the virus is in every corner of our county. The fact that we can contract the virus and not be symptomatic, or can take up to about 14 days to become symptomatic, yet in both cases can still be contagious, it will be too difficult to determine."
In Franklin County so far, five men in their 60s to 80s and one woman in her 70s have died of the disease.
