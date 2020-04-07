Batesville Water and Gas Utility officials remind citizens about the importance of protecting underground infrastructure during the statewide observance of Indiana Safe Digging Month in April.
When planning outdoor work that requires digging, such as planting a tree, putting in a new children’s play set or excavating for construction, call 811 or visit www.811Now.com before you dig.
Indiana 811 will then notify the affected underground facility owners of your intent to dig so these affected utilities can dispatch locators to mark the approximate location of their lines with paint, flags or both. Anyone planning to dig should follow the five important steps for getting utilities marked – plan the project, contact Indiana 811, wait for the marks, confirm the marks and, finally, dig with care.
“Installing a mailbox, building a deck and planting a tree are all examples of digging projects that should only begin after you have waited at least two full working days after contacting 811, and confirmed that all facility owners in your area have either marked their lines or declared the area clear of any lines,” said Batesville gas utility manager Scott Bauer.
“Unintentionally striking a line can result in inconvenient outages for entire neighborhoods, harm to yourself or your neighbors and costly repairs.”
Learn more about safe digging practices by calling 811 or the Water and Gas Utility at 812-934-3811.
The Batesville Water and Gas Utility provides water to the Batesville area and natural gas service to the Batesville, Morris and Oldenburg areas. The utility is owned by the city of Batesville and operated by the Utility Service Board.
