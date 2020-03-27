Attendees at the 2020 Rural Communities Opioid Response Program national conference learned about the Ripley County Courts Addiction and Drug Services (CADS) Program. Ripley County Court Services director Shannon Schmaltz, Margaret Mary Health behavioral health and addiction services manager Nikki King and MMH addiction services therapist Lindsey Gessendorf were presenters at the conference, which was March 3-5 at the Marriott Marquis, Washington, D.C.
RCORP is an initiative that addresses barriers to access in rural communities related to substance use disorder. The conference's theme was "Addressing the Opioid Crisis Through Sustainable Community Action."
"The CADS Program presentation was very well received by the more than 600 individuals in attendance from across the United States," reported Schmaltz. "The idea of the community’s health care providers (Margaret Mary Health), criminal justice system (Ripley County Circuit and Superior courts and Ripley County Court Services), CERT (Choices Emergency Response Team) and WorkOne of Indiana partnering together is apparently both novel and unique in addressing the current substance abuse epidemic."
Anne Hazlett, White House senior adviser for rural affairs, appointed by White House National Drug Control Policy director Jim Carroll, opened the second day of the conference by making multiple statements concerning the collaborative work being done here. She observed, “Yesterday’s speakers from Ripley County, Indiana, are an exclamation point of the great work being done.” Hazlett asked the audience, “How can we do more of what they (Ripley County) are doing throughout the country in rural communities?”
At the conference, CADS success metrics were detailed by the Hoosiers during a PowerPoint presentation. Fifty participants have been served so far with a 78% success rate after a 96% attendance rate. There have been no overdoses or deaths.
Only one graduate faced new drug charges after successfully completing the program.
Sixty-eight percent of patients completed the program without a single failed urine drug screen. Twelve percent failed a urine drug screen at some point, received wraparound or enhanced services and completed the program successfully.
Participant demographics also were revealed. Twenty-six percent of participants were between the ages of 18-24, 48% between 25-34 and 6% were over 34.
Eighty-eight percent of participants were referred for substance abuse, while 12% were for alcohol-related offenses.
All participants reported a first degree relative with a substance abuse disorder. A quarter face some form of housing insecurity. Thirty percent face chronic food insecurity compared to 13.3% of rural households on average.
Domestic violence is another commonality.
The average Adverse Childhood Events score for the group was 8/10. According to research, individuals with an ACE score of 4+ who don’t receive treatment are: 460% more likely to suffer from depression, 1,220% more likely to attempt suicide, 390% more likely to contract chronic pulmonary lung disease, twice as likely to suffer from cancer and have 20-year shorter life spans on average.
Healthwise, 78% were hepatitis C positive (50% of those were new diagnoses; one risk factor is injecting or inhaling illicit drugs) and one was a new HIV+ patient.
The program, which began Oct. 1, 2018, has four phases that typically last between six and eight months.
• During the readiness phase, in an attempt to reduce the window of opportunity for drug usage following the release from incarceration, clients considered for the CADS Program by either the courts or Court Services are referred within a 24- to 48-hour period into the CADS Readiness Program, according to a summary document. CERT, a mobile, community-based team of specialists who provides on-site crisis response and support, makes contact with the client and initiates supportive services. CERT completes an assessment to determine the level of care needed. The assessment enables CERT to formulate an individualized plan of services, either inpatient treatment or ongoing services.
• Phase I is initiated by an assessment, conducted by a licensed clinical social worker, which determines the appropriate level of care required. Phase I provides intensive outpatient services, which consist of nine hours of weekly therapy. Phase I is designed to help clients establish psycho-social supports, provide psycho-education on addiction, facilitate relapse management and develop coping strategies.
• Phase II, six hours per week, is designed to continue strengthening coping skills and begin to formulate a new prosocial lifestyle that does not involve a substance. In addition to cognitive behavioral therapy, Phase II involves four community reintegration outings.
• Phase III, three hours per week, is designed to serve as the relapse prevention phase. Weekly two-hour group meetings are conducted under the guidance and facilitation of a peer-recovery coach. In addition, an employment skill building workshop is led by a WorkOne case manager. Phase III focuses on preparing clients for program discharge.
Readiness, Phase II and Phase III also incorporate a weekly peer-to-peer skill-based group meeting held at Tyson Activity Center, Versailles. Meetings are strategically designed to convene on Friday evenings, preceding a high-risk period of relapse (weekends).
During Phase III's final day, each graduate is celebrated with a pizza party, presented with a graduate coin and a CADS Declaration of Principles Certificate. The coin and certificate outline the CADS foundation principles: recovery, freedom and hope.
