When Batesville High School senior Joshua Myers learned his Bulldog track career was going to be cut short, he recalls, "I did what I do best and I went for a run. The big thing that I want all runners to know, and I’m sure they know, is that yes, the track season is canceled, but running is not! For all the returners running cross country in the fall, this is an incredible opportunity to make huge leaps in their fitness and be stronger than ever. The same goes for athletes like myself who are fortunate enough to be competing for a running program this fall on the college level."
The 1,600-meters and mile specialist reports, "I am just continuing to do what I do normally. Access to tracks to run workouts on is obviously limited, but adapting to that has been quite easy."
Other favorite pastimes? "I have picked up reading. I also tie my own flies for fly fishing and I started up my own eBay site" to sell those. "I also practice guitar more regularly."
When Hoosiers are allowed to resume normal activities, Myers "will probably link up with my new teammates from the cross country team at University of Evansville, and a few other running buddies, for some summer mileage."
Senior Adam Moster says, "I was helping my brother on a project when my mom told me school had been cancelled. It took about 5 seconds for what she had said to fully hit me, at which point I realized I wouldn’t have graduation, prom, the musical, or my strongest sport in my senior year (track 800-meter run). I was really put out by the news and took some time alone to get reorganized. It seemed that everything my high school career had built up to was coming to an end and I definitely wasn’t ready to let go of my plans for track."
To keep fit, "I’ve done a lot of core because that’s something that can be done without any equipment or instruction. I went online to find different workouts for runners and tried to do them either at the middle school track or in the streets. Otherwise, I’ve been doing small workouts with hand weights when I get the opportunity and continuing to run daily. Since my brother was on the same 4x800 relay with me, we’ve been able to push each other to continue running, lifting, etc. We haven’t really done a ton together, but I know he’s motivated me to get out and do a run whenever he takes off."
In addition to homework and applying for scholarships, Moster and his family have "spent a lot of time playing cards or other games together, plus we’ve done a lot of home projects."
The teen anticipates one activity: "I’m a big Ultimate Frisbee fan, so I’m hoping to be able to meet up with some of my cousins and play a huge game of Frisbee."
Senior Justin Heiser, a long jumper and sprinter, was really disappointed the season vanished. "Last year was my first year of high school track and I loved it. I have been waiting for this year’s track season and it really sucks that it’s gone."
Nevertheless, "I’ve just been doing some of the workouts that Coach (Lisa) Gausman has given us and adding some specific core exercises and things like that," sometimes with his brother.
Besides school, "I have been working a lot, getting around 40 hours a week at Kroger and then just doings things with my brother outside."
According to junior Sam Voegele, "I was shocked because I couldn’t believe there wouldn’t be a baseball season. The team would have been really good this year and it’s unfortunate the seniors don’t get a senior season."
He's still getting exercise. "We use an app called PLT4M and it has at-home workouts we can do, so I have been following those. I also have been throwing a lot to keep my arm healthy for baseball. I have been going on a lot of bike rides and also walking my dog Posey a lot."
Fingers crossed the summer baseball season materializes "so I can finally play again."
Third baseman Trey Peters says, "It just stinks" he can't play ball now.
"We have a weight bench, a treadmill and a batting cage in our basement, so I consider myself pretty lucky. I spend a lot of time in the basement with my dad and my younger brothers" and toss and throw outside in the backyard.
Without his school and sports routine, the junior observes, "I’ve been sleeping a lot more. I’ve been cooking some with my mom (and definitely eating a lot more). My brothers and I have been fishing and hitting golf balls in the backyard."
He sums up, "I just want to play baseball. I’m hopeful that my travel season will still happen. I also hope to watch baseball, assuming that MLB will resume. I also enjoy umpiring the little league games at The Plex where my youngest brother plays – so hopefully some of that will still happen."
Junior Calvin Sherwood, a shortstop, admits, "I don’t mind going from regular school to e-learning," but he sure misses baseball. "I stay active in any way that I am capable. For instance, I will ride bikes with my brother or my friends (staying 6 feet apart, of course) regularly every day. Me and my brother, who is a freshman this year and was going out for the team, will also go outside and toss every once in a while. I will also throw with my friend and teammate Sam Voegele as well, washing our hands afterwards."
To pass the time at home, his family adores playing the board game Catan, while the Bulldog's favorite show by far is “The Walking Dead.”
Abigail Westerfeld "was extremely upset ... the most heartbroken I’ve ever been" when the BHS softball season was called off. The senior was a pitcher most of the time, but played first base as well. "I’ve already played my last game, and I didn’t know it. I just wish I could play one last game knowing it was my last."
She tries to see the silver lining. "This time has been great to find new workout habits. I’ve been following along with Jeremy Cook’s online workouts. It’s mostly all body weight things. However, when I need a little bit of weights, I use textbooks."
Westerfeld observes, "It’s extremely hard to stay motivated right now. I find myself bingeing a lot of Netflix. However, I’m starting to get into more reading because that’s always been hard to do with such a busy schedule. I’m also starting to get into some golf. My dad made a four-hole golf course in our yard, so that’s pretty fun. When it’s nice out, I love being outside with my dog and taking him on walks."
"Now that my sports career is over, I don’t have anything to really look forward to myself. I’m sure I’ll still get together with friends and go play some beach volleyball at the YMCA, or hopefully my old travel softball team can get together for a few tournaments this summer just for some closure."
