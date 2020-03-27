After a nine-month deployment to Kuwait, Hannah Mosher recently returned home and was welcomed back by her family.
She arrived in the U.S. March 7 and about a week later was able to see her loved ones.
"I have been planning to surprise my husband, Dalton, since the day I left. I had one of my best friends, Chelsey (Davidson), come pick me up. Her husband, Matt, kept my husband occupied while I was making my way to surprise him (at Sally's Tavern, St. Mary's). He thought they were getting drinks for her birthday.
"I walked in and got to see him for the first time in almost a year. Tears of happiness filled my eyes. He lifted me up and I held onto him until he put me down. After we calmed down some, I asked Dalton and Matt if they could get my parents (Rick and Angie Shane, St. Mary's) up to have a drink. They almost didn't come.
"Once I heard my dad's voice, I walked out and put my arm around him. The faces my parents made, made me so happy because I know I just made the best surprise for them. They truly couldn't look at me for awhile. They were in such disbelief that I was home."
The Shanes said they were "very proud" of their daughter. "We can sleep better at night knowing she's home. It feels like normal, but we still have things to talk about after we're all not quarantined. We're so happy she came home when she did."
The Army National Guard member revealed due to COVID-19 precautions, "I just missed the day they started to quarantine everyone in Fort Hood."
Now she is in quarantine at home. "For the time off, I plan on doing things to my house. Once we are relieved from the craziness going on in the world, I cannot wait to be able to see my family and friends and start work back up at Head 2 Toe" Hair & Nail Salon, Morris.
Mosher has been in the military for almost six years. She was interested in joining because "I felt like I was plateauing. I was not getting anywhere in my life. I was given an opportunity, and I ran with it."
"Kuwait was a very dirty place. The people who live there are very rich."
The weather was extremely hot, reported the 2009 Batesville High School and Aveda Institute graduate. "When I first got there in July, it was about 115 degrees, but that was in the evening around 3 a.m. It felt like if you open the oven and the heat hits your face, but you could not get away from it. The average temperatures during the summer were 120 degrees. Once December came around, it was close to the 90s. Right before I left, it was 75. The hottest it was when I was there was 135 in the shade and 145 without the shade. Sunscreen was my best friend, and I drank lots of water with electrolytes."
Meals on base were "the typical cafeteria food. When I got to go off base, I ate a lot of Mediterranean food."
"The only people you could contact were the local workers. They were very polite and nice."
The 29-year-old revealed she never felt she was in danger while overseas, "but that didn't mean I let my guard down."
"I contacted my family with the app WhatsApp or social media. I got to talk to them every day."
In addition to family and friends, the Lake Santee resident said while stationed in Kuwait, "I missed fresh air, ... being able to cook my own food, the smell of fresh-cut grass and being able to pet my dog."
She added that there is a chance she could be deployed again "if I choose to stay in the military."
