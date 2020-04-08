BATESVILLE — Gathering the extended family around the table for Easter dinner is "an unwise decision for now given we are in a pandemic," two county health officers agree.
"As frustrating as it is and especially given how essential it is to be with family and friends, Easter is still too soon" for relatives to be close together, believes Dr. Darrell Brimhall, a family practice physician at Mary Margaret Health Center of Brookville and the Franklin County health officer since March 2. "This will end and we need to move a little further away from the peak of it all before we start resuming gatherings of folks, especially in intimate settings, like family dinners."
Dr. David Welsh, a surgeon at Mary Margaret Health, Batesville, and the longtime Ripley County health officer, pointed out, "A family in New Jersey had a similar idea about three weeks ago and the results were very bad." A mother, two sons and a daughter died and three other relatives were hospitalized with COVID-19 after a family dinner.
The two physicians detail what area citizens should be doing to avoid getting infected. Welsh says persons over 60 and those with underlying health conditions can go out in limited fashion if they use proper practices: wash hands before and after, wear a mask, use cotton garden gloves and change clothes when they return home.
Senior citizens and those with compromised health should use drive-thru and curbside pick-ups at groceries and pharmacies whenever possible to have contact with one person instead of many.
Brimhall says before going out, ask yourself, "Is it absolutely necessary? Can I have someone help me with the errand?"
The surgeon suggests, "To the folks who are healthy, think about the folks who are sequestered, a neighbor or older individual, maybe it’s somebody with health conditions. See if they need something picked up at the store, a prescription picked up, help cutting their grass.”
The fewer persons who enter stores, the better to avoid risk. He suggested one family member, not everyone, grab groceries or even one neighbor offer to shop for a few others.
Both recommend that area residents wear face masks. The Franklin County health officer observes, "If it helps remind you to not touch your face, then great. Others will appreciate it as self-conscious as we are about it." Wearing face coverings is "still new for us, not the norm ... but for now, caution is beneficial and is paying off. Still, a mask is not as critical as good hand hygiene, covering a cough, distancing oneself ... so if someone thinks they can let their guard down on the basics because they have a mask, (that's) very unwise."
Welsh reports the Ripley County Health Department challenge this week is about masks. "Show us your mask innovation skills." He would love to see a Darth Vader mask.
Mask patterns are available on the CDC, Indiana State Department of Health and local health care organization websites (please see related article on this page).
After a trip out, it's smart to wash clothes and cotton gloves.
"The whole thing with COVID-19, they’re getting more and more data," so CDC recommendations are evolving. Welsh advised, "You want to use the mask and social distancing." He noted a person can be asymptomatic and have the virus and be shedding it for two to four days before becoming symptomatic — and some never have symptoms, but could still be spreading the disease. "Masks add another layer of protection."
"I get some funny looks when I remind folks” about social distancing, but it's an important tactic.
Brimhall emphasizes washing hands. "This will be great practice for next year" to decrease the transmission of different viruses. "Oh, it's just a cold," people think, but they could infect others who will get a much more serious illness, perhaps asthma or COPD exacerbations or secondary pneumonia.
As Hoosiers practice better personal sanitation due to COVID-19, he predicts, "We will see lower rates of these run-of-the-mill colds and such in the future until we get sloppy again in our hygiene. Same goes with the flu. I anticipate next year's flu will not be as severe because our habits and our awareness of these things will improve for the time being."
"Croup (an upper respiratory infection), for example, in an adult feels like a cold, but you give it to a baby — the same virus" — and it's more concerning because young children have smaller airways.
"We just need to be aware even the viruses that we pass around year after year still claim victims and cause misery to many."
What COVID-19 questions do the health officers have that researchers need to answer? The surgeon wonders, "Will there be another spike? Will those who have recovered be able to donate serum to help those more ill? When will the vaccine be available and will this be a recurring issue like the flu?"
Battling the novel coronavirus "is hard for everyone." The Ripley County health officer points out, "All along there have been some naysayers" who don't believe estimates of the number of coming deaths. "Some of the most fervent naysayers are now the strongest advocates after they had a close one get very sick or even die."
"I’m hoping that people take to heart the article about Dr. Hatcher. He’s as healthy as they come. For him to get it and describe the experience as bad as it was ... Just imagine other folks who were in the hospital for days and weeks and folks on the ventilators."
The Franklin County health officer wants area residents to take the disease seriously. "Be vigilant in your interaction with others, conscious of your surroundings, how you clear your throat in public (by) covering your mouth." He sees patients in his clinic who are completely unaware of these best practices — "grown adults who can’t cover their mouths when coughing, men walking out of bathrooms routinely without washing their hands. We have a lot to learn from this so when it's all over, let's continue the habits. It’ll have dividends, whether we see them or not."
Welsh has been on the sidelines at football and basketball games, ready to provide medical help. He's listened to coaches at halftime rally players by saying, "You’ve got to play for every second on that clock." The health officer likens the novel coronavirus crisis to a Batesville-Greensburg basketball game: "We’re not done until it’s over. ... We have to play the game all the way to the end to get the best outcome."
"I’m hoping we can do the right things now that have been shown to work ... and if we all work hard at this, come the Fourth of July or sooner, we can have a really good party."
