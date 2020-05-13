Jason Wintz, a 2007 Batesville High School graduate, is part of a team at a Reno, Nevada, company that is manufacturing ventilators due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"I work for Hamilton Co. as the senior manufacturing manager of syringe operations," reports the son of Tammi Wintz, Batesville, and the late Steve Wintz. "I’m responsible for all operations required to produce high-precision laboratory syringes, including the production team, consisting of approximately 90 employees, and the manufacturing engineering team, consisting of five employees."
"Hamilton Medical AG designs and manufacturers ventilators in Switzerland while Hamilton Medical Inc. distributes and services those ventilators in the United States. Hamilton Medical is led by the Hamilton family that also leads Hamilton Co. and Hamilton Storage."
Since "Hamilton Medical already designs and builds ventilators in Switzerland, it was decided to start a project to manufacture one model – T1 Military Version – in Reno to support the significant increase in demand due to COVID-19. General Motors and Hamilton Medical started working together on the project .... They reached out to Hamilton Co. for support. I volunteered to lead the manufacturing team to launch ventilator production in Reno.
"With this current project, I’m the interim manufacturing lead to launch ventilator production in Reno. When the project started on March 25, my primary focus was working with General Motors on manufacturing line design and facility setup. Since installing the production lines, my focus has shifted to leading the production team."
The 31-year-old Reno resident reveals, "Since volunteering to help on the ventilator project, 98% of my time is focused on launching ventilator production while a group of my team continues to keep syringes operations running. Daily meetings with the Switzerland team and the General Motors team in Michigan require conference calls as early as 4 a.m. in order to make all three time zones work .... I’ve been working an average of 75 hours per week, seven days a week."
Due to COVID-19 concerns, "employees who can work from home are working from home. In production areas, shift times and breaks have been adjusted if possible ... to reduce the number of employees taking breaks at one time .... Face masks are required to be on site and thermal cameras have been installed to check employees' temperatures when entering the facility. In addition, janitorial staff has been added for constant sanitizing of the facilities."
To help him deal with the stress and long hours, the Purdue University graduate says, "My wife, Billeigh (Hankins, a 2009 BHS grad) has been amazing! It hasn’t been easy, but the little time I’m fortunate enough to spend with her and Kaya, our dog, always brightens my day. Billeigh has been very supportive and understanding during this situation, and I can’t thank her enough."
Wintz reports, "Billeigh and I have been married for six years, together for 10 years. She graduated from Indiana State University with a degree in interior architecture and works for Reno Business Interior .... We have no children, just our dog, Kaya. We enjoy spending our time together being outside hiking, camping and rock climbing. The time we spend together wandering in the mountains or road tripping the West always makes us appreciate just living in the moment."
To stay healthy as the coronavirus swirls, he urges citizens to "listen to your local public health officials and take their advice seriously."
We welcome more stories about area students working in health care during the COVID-19 crisis. Please email diane.raver@batesvilleheraldtribune.com with ideas and photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.