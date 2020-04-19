Batesville Community School Corp. teachers are working hard to present e-learning lessons to their students.
Batesville High School's Charlie Raab, who teaches chemistry, advanced placement statistics and AP chemistry, reports, "Much of what we (teachers) do is on Canvas Learning Management System. Parents and students access this for communication purposes and their e-learning lessons. For me, I have recorded myself doing some 'minilessons' using Google Meet hangouts and then post those onto Canvas. Every Tuesday, all teachers meet with students virtually through Google Meet and discuss the expectations for the week. I post all of my instructions for e-learning lessons on Canvas. These lessons often involve watching an instructional video, include links to other valuable resources that I have and/or completing an assignment. Within my lessons, I also use Google Docs and slides to present my notes."
Kyle Laker, BHS computer science principles teacher, utilizes "a free program called Code.org that allows for the students to be self-paced and work through a number of modules to learn app programming. The preparation for e-learning is not much different than what we do every day in the classroom. The only difference is how to communicate and lay out the expectations for the students, and we do that through Canvas Pages and Google Meets.
When preparing lessons for his Batesville Middle School seventh-grade math students, Chase Mears says the first step "began with determining my goal for instruction during this time period. The BMS principal, Dave Strouse, has told our staff multiple times that 'this is not e-learning – this is crisis learning.' With that in mind, I decided to shift my goal from mastery to exposure. Time constraints of condensing 45 instructional days into 25, and a 45-minute class period into 20 minutes does not allow for mastery of the standards. Instead, my goal is to provide students with as much exposure as possible to the key skills they will need to be successful in the future. Keeping this goal in mind, I analyzed my curriculum map to determine the content I will focus on for the remainder of the year – The curriculum map is the teacher-created guide for planning standards-based instruction throughout the year. I then laid out a calendar of remaining days, and used it to determine how much time I could devote to each topic.
"Once I had the content determined, I began creating videos to present the content. On my iPad, I prepare the layout of the content, and then do a screen recording to create the instructional videos. I could easily grab some videos from the internet with some similar content, but I think it provides more consistency for students to hear the instruction coming from me. I then provide an assignment for students to complete in relation to the content. We utilize IXL as an online skills platform throughout the year, so it has been very useful during this time .... Finally, I upload all of the material into the weekly agenda on Canvas along with a weekly expectation video I create for students to know what the plan is for the week."
Emily Bower, BMS eighth-grade math and Algebra I teacher, reveals, "I initially narrowed down math skills to the ones I felt were most important for students to have exposure to before moving on to high school math. For my lessons, I first create short videos of me teaching one of those skills. I upload these videos into a program called Edpuzzle and embed questions into the video so students can check their own understanding of the content. After students watch the video, I have a practice activity for students to complete."
For the younger kids, Batesville Primary School second-grade teacher Sandy Westerfeld says, "As I prepare an e-learning lesson, I first look at key understandings or strategies my students would be working on as if we were in the classroom. Second, I want it to be engaging, and lastly, I try to plan lessons the students can work through independently. The presentation of my lessons has been through Canvas and Dojo. My students have an understanding of Canvas and can work their way through a module and submit work back to me. If they are unable to submit through Canvas, they can screenshot work and send it to me via Dojo, email, text, and I have even had parents submit through Messenger. In my Canvas modules, I have been upfronting a lesson with a video clip of myself or video through Edpuzzle to reinforce the idea/concept."
"My students have shown engagement by starting work at 7 a.m. and sending me messages, asking questions, as well as doing extra work and sharing it with me." However, she points out, "The biggest challenge of e-learning is not being able to relieve students' and parents' anxieties about an assignment being submitted. The second challenge would have to be making sure all my assignments have posted and are on all platforms they have access to."
"I have students who do not have internet access, but parents do have a smartphone. I told these students to use their iPad whiteboard to answer or respond to questions and send me a picture of their work through Dojo or email. This method of communication has been successful. My main goal is to maintain contact with each student and let them know that I am here for them."
Bower reports, "Although I use technology often in my lessons, the biggest challenge has been how to provide practice digitally for certain concepts; for example, an upcoming lesson in my pre-algebra class is to graph linear equations on a coordinate plane. Typically I would provide this practice with a paper-pencil activity, so I've had to make adjustments and find a way for students to practice this skill on the computer. Another challenge for me personally has been managing my own work, which includes communicating with students during office hours, and helping my first- and third-grade children with their e-learning assignments."
Mears emphasizes his greatest obstacle "is not being present with the students to answer questions, clarify content and adjust instruction. When I see the 'I’m lost' face in class, I can adjust the method of instruction for that student. I don’t have that opportunity through e-learning. Accountability is a tough challenge right now. There are students without internet access, some with family members with COVID-19, some with parents who have both been laid off work and others taking care of their four younger siblings while the parents are at work. With the craziness of life right now, we are all doing our best to provide support for students to overcome and work through any issues they are currently facing. The best accountability we have for students right now is their desire to learn and better themselves during this time.
"As many others working from home with small children can relate, my 2- and 4-year-old children don’t understand why Daddy can’t play even though I’m home with them. My wife is a health care professional, so while she is working, I’m doing Daddy duty and teacher duty. However, I think my students do enjoy getting to see my kids during the Google Meets!"
He adds, "I have been really pleased with the engagement and responsiveness of my students. Most are completing assignments, sending Canvas messages with questions or checking in with me via Google Meet. When you think about it, they don’t have a whole lot else occupying their time right now, so many are craving something else to do."
Raab stresses, "Working with students physically is much more productive .... For chemistry, we miss the hands-on lab experience. Communication is less effective over email because, like texting, you lose time and effectiveness compared to face-to-face communication. Lastly, you do not get to build on your relationships with students as easily through e-learning."
For students without internet access, Laker says, "It's virtually impossible to complete the requirements for the AP test since they have to create an app and submit it digitally. This is a challenge .... I will be providing more theory and literature-based lessons for those without internet since they cannot complete their Code.org lessons."
To support their fellow educators, Raab notes, "Teachers will send positive messages out to each other, funny stories and share struggles."
"We have had numerous professional developments utilizing Google Meets to address concerns, new ideas or to just bounce ideas of one another," Laker reveals. "I think this will be a weekly practice throughout this process of e-learning."
Westerfeld announces, "We have been able to be there for each other to say, 'It's going to be OK, don't stress,' share a funny story or ask for help."
Mears says, "More than anything, we are sending texts and emails just to check in with each other. BMS is a family, and we are making sure our family is being taken care of during this time. We are also doing virtual staff and grade level meetings, sharing documents and resources and just bouncing ideas off each other on how we are approaching instruction and utilizing tools."
Bower notes, "I have supported fellow educators by providing technology assistance."
Westerfeld reveals, "This experience has taught me how resilient my students are with this learning platform. I plan to take more time next year teaching my students how to use different aspects of our Canvas app and some tricks for troubleshooting problems they have experienced while working on their iPads. My parents have been so supportive. This experience has reinforced the importance of communication between home and school for our students ..... A message I would like to send to my students is "you are all amazing, and I am so proud of the effort you are putting into your work. I miss being in the classroom with you where we share all our life happenings, conversations and even the silliness. I am looking forward to when we can come back together and reconnect.
"I would also like to say I am very proud and appreciative of the support and integrity our district leadership has provided us through this unprecedented time."
Laker believes, "Our preparation at BHS has made this a smooth transition. My other role at BHS is the instructional technology specialist. Professional development is more important than ever as we continue to learn best practices with e-learning. Our teachers are very knowledgeable when it comes to Canvas, so they are doing an excellent job in developing online content and making it easy for the students to find their lessons for the week."
He adds, "Our students at BHS are awesome!"
Mears says he misses his students' personalities. "I am great at math, but I didn’t become a teacher because of my love for the content. I became a teacher because I love my students. Having conversations with them, sharing a laugh, helping them make good choices, 'a-ha' moments. That is what makes me show up every day. I’m so thankful for the Google Meets to have some connection to them. Without it, I don’t know how I would make it through May."
Bower has a message for her eighth-graders: "I miss you all! Years from now when I think back to the 2019-20 school year, I will have many fond memories of this group of students and will remember exactly how blessed I was. You are all wonderful, and I'm truly devastated that our time together has been cut short. Keep up the hard work!"
Raab misses the "personal face-to-face connections with my students." He encourages them to "stay positive. Keep in contact with each other. Enjoy your family time, keep building your family relationships and make some fun memories with them during this unique time." Most importantly, "give thanks for your family and pray."
