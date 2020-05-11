Lucas Wilson is analytical, likes to see the big picture and takes pleasure in simple things.
"I’ve always known what I wanted to major in." The Batesville native will study wildlife at Purdue University, where he has received the Trustees Scholarship.
After that, the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Morris, member says, "I hope to become a wildlife biologist or an ecologist to fulfill my lifelong passion for this line of work.
Major concern: the issue of conservation in America, as well as the current energy crisis in searching for alternatives to fossil fuels, as it falls into my future line of work in conservation
Early years: Before BHS, I was actually homeschooled! It was quite a tough transition, but I made it.
Greatest high school accomplishment: my artworks, because of the time I put into them and the great results I always got out of them, thanks to the endless support of my teachers
Honors: National Honor Society, zoology award
BHS highlights: My favorite classes were my English classes, because of the great presentations, speeches and conversations I was able to witness, as well as my digital design and visual communication classes, because of all the hilarious people and teachers.
Influential teacher: Taking AP classes with Mr. (Charlie) Raab definitely helped push me to work harder at my education.
Best Bulldog memories: going on field trips to the zoo in my zoology class and a pond in my ecology class, playing Dungeons and Dragons with my friends, and going birdwatching with my math teacher
Top school activity: Academic Team, because of the comradery shared with my fellow members. As a captain in English Team, I was able to help lead my team to the state superbowl last year. It’s quite tough having to make risky decisions when no one is certain what the correct answer is in order to lead your team to victory, but very rewarding.
More extracurricular activities: I have also been involved in float building on Student Council, the TriForce Mission Team, and ran Batesville Parks Nature Walks.
One regret: If I could change anything, I would have gone back and done a sport. I never got the opportunity to because of my schedule.
Advice to freshmen: Don’t worry about what’s going on, or mistakes you might make. In four years, no one will care, so just make the most of your first year and find a few good friends.
On-the-job experience: I work part time at the library, where I have learned how to be patient and do a good job the first time.
Family: parents Jeffrey and Anne Wilson; siblings Alex, 28; Evan, 26; Audrey, 23; Kent, 22; and Vincent, 12
Pastimes: birdwatching, hiking, drawing, working out
Unexpected semester: The COVID-19 pandemic led to my family cancelling plans to visit my grandparents in Naples, Florida, this spring, and cancelled my plans to go to several events in April. It has also not allowed me to spend more time with my friends and classmates before high school ends, and has disrupted the final months of my school year.
