Drive-thru food distribution continues at the Batesville Food Pantry, reports co-coordinator Anne Baran.
"We are operating in the parking lot of the Batesville Area Resource Center (where the food pantry is located) and have arranged for a system that is both safe and efficient. Please enter the parking lot via County Line Road (the parking lot's south side), where you will be checked in and will be asked several questions, all while remaining in your vehicle.
"Your bags of food will be placed on a table further along in the parking lot and when the volunteer withdraws, you may exit your vehicle to retrieve your allotment of food. The table is disinfected after each client removes items.
She notes, "We believe this method offers maximum protection for both clients and volunteers. Recipes are also included with each visit. We will be operating in this manner at least through May. Those who meet the income eligibility qualifications and who reside in the Batesville school district are welcome to come to the pantry once a month."
The Batesville Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, is open Wednesdays between noon-4 p.m. Info: 812-932-1637, awkcb@etczone.com or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
