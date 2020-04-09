Local banks continue to serve community members and have taken steps to protect both customers and employees amid COVID-19 concerns.
"The Friendship State Bank continues to make 100% of our banking services available to customers, though our lobbies are now closed with drive-thru access available. This was strictly for public health safety. We miss the face-to-face!" report marketing coordinator Katie Sparks and chief executive officer Chris Meyer. "We are working to develop additional tutorials and educational information for those who may have not utilized our online and mobile banking services in the past and could benefit from them during this season of social distancing. We have also created a COVID-19 Customer Hardship Relief Program for those who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of this pandemic."
"At FCN Bank, we are striving to ease our customers' financial worry and anxiety. We are open for business and we are ready to assist them with their financial needs," notes Joe Alig, Batesville market manager. "We feel it is important to do everything that we can to assure our customers that their money is safe and we are taking every precaution. During this time, all FCN Bank drive-thru locations will be fully staffed during their normal hours. We encourage our customers to use our online banking system or our FCN Bank app. FCN Bank personnel will be available to assist customers, by appointment only, for additional services not available via drive-thru, such as loan applications, deposit box access, business change orders, etc. Customers can also call us directly to answer questions and get assistance. We are here to help!"
Kevin Hipskind, Fifth Third Bank regional president, adds, "Now more than ever, Fifth Third Bank is proud to remind our communities that we have been standing by their side for over 160 years and that doesn’t stop now. Given these unprecedented times, we are communicating more than ever about the resources and information available to secure the financial stability of our clients, our communities, our families.
"We are offering hardship programs to help our customers and are working with our small business owners to navigate through the new programs offered through the CARES Act. We are hearing from some customers who are financially stable now, but want to know what programs exist should their situation change. And we are hearing from some customers who need help now, so we are guiding them through the different ways we can help." In addition, "Our branches are open in the lobby by appointment and the drive-thru is open for transactions."
Alig has noticed that "customers in the past couple of weeks have been taking out more cash than usual. That is usually the standard when we have a crisis on our hands. But we have seen it slowed down a bit to where customers are depositing the cash back into the bank. We have seen an influx in online banking through this time as well, which is a great thing that we can give our customers — the ability to do banking from their home or business."
Meyer says, "Our customers are staying fairly level-headed, and are utilizing our mobile and online services more than ever. We have actually seen a bit of a boost in deposit levels, which could be due to all of the canceled vacations and lower entertainment spending."
He reveals, "Adjusting to a new daily routine and way of working is a challenge for everyone right now. We are no different. We are grateful to have options so we can continue to fully serve our customers and employ our staff. We have an outstanding group of bankers and directors who are dedicated to our customers and being available for our community during this challenging time. The Friendship State Bank is no stranger to navigating difficult times – from the Great Depression to the S&L crisis in the 1980s to the 2008 recession. We have always been able to serve our communities through these crises and always come out stronger on the other side. We will continue to be a bank our customers can rely on."
The FCN Batesville market manager emphasizes, "The biggest challenge we are facing is not seeing all of our customers. We pride ourselves on knowing our customers and being personable. We consider all of our customers family, and we miss them."
Hipskind maintains, "Much like many essential businesses, we are working tirelessly to provide thoughtful and consistent guidance around the newly available funding and loan process for customers and businesses alike. The bank’s leadership continues to meet daily to react and pivot accordingly given the rapidly changing environment."
To keep the businesses running as normally as possible, Alig reveals, "At FCN Bank, we can actually take a loan application online. From there we can do most things over the phone or through email."
Meyer points out, "We can still open accounts and assist those who need to borrow money. We have online applications for all loans – mortgages, auto and personal. We can also complete the loan application interview over the phone. We offer secure document upload for required documents as well as secure e-signatures for the signing of loan agreements remotely. We can deposit loan funds to accounts for customers as well. We also have a safe process by which we can meet our loan customers in person when necessary."
"The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority," The Friendship State Bank CEO stresses. "We face the same fears as everyone else right now. We are abiding by the CDC sanitizing and social distancing guidelines. Customers are being instructed to keep the pen they use during a drive-thru transaction. All employee and customer interaction that can occur over the phone or by email is encouraged and any necessary in-person meetings that must occur will take place in a room large enough for attendees to be 6 feet apart. We are also implementing other precautionary scheduling and some work-from-home where practical."
"We miss seeing our customers in person, but do ask that all customers who can utilize our remote services – ATM, online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, night deposit – do so. This is just one way we can work together to keep our customers, employees and communities safe by limiting the spread of this virus."
To keep employees healthy, Hipskind says, "In less than one week, we installed protective shields between employees and customers at all bank mart locations. We have increased banking center cleaning and sanitizing, while making significant progress in spreading out teammates in our operations centers. As on-site work is essential for these employees, we are taking every precaution to keep them safe."
Alig announces, "These are unpredicted times, globally, within our country and within our communities. ... we realize that the coming weeks may be difficult for our ... customers. We are here to help. We have several special assistance options that can help you get through this period. We encourage our business customers to call their loan officers to assist them in working capital support, payment deferrals and other financial needs. Together we are all working to build stronger communities for our extended FCN family!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.