All aspects of life have changed in recent months. The arts are no exception.
“The Batesville Area Arts Council has had to postpone or cancel many of our recent and upcoming events due to the safety concerns of our artists, performers and audiences,” explains executive director Sarah Heppner. “As a board, we have tried to think creatively how we can continue to best support our artists and our community during the quarantine. We’ve had to rethink the way we do things, much like the rest of the world. We’re excited about the programming we have in the works!”
The Young Artists Showcase is going digital this year. She explains, "Each year we sponsor the Young Artists Showcase for middle and high school students in six different genres. Though not all competitions were able to be held due to early closure of our schools, students in the visual arts category were invited to submit their work online. Currently there have been over 130 entries from our students. Once the entries have been judged, the art will be displayed as a gallery on our website. Some of the student work will also be featured on our Facebook page."
The show must go on! BAAC’s Community Art Show, that is. According to Heppner, "This annual June event is a great way for our local talented adult artists to showcase their work. We will also continue this show digitally. Please visit our website www.baacindiana.org and go to the Events tab for more information on how you can enter." All entries will need to be emailed by June 1. There will be a People’s Choice Award for the online entries. Beginning June 5, area residents may vote for their favorite artworks via the website. The executive director urges, "Please support our artists by viewing and voting!"
BAAC will present the Armchair Artists Concert Series starting April 30. She says, "We are excited to support our local music scene with this series of five local musicians who will each stream an hourlong live concert on BAAC's Facebook page. Not only will you be entertained, you’ll get to know the musicians as they also share a bit about themselves.
The lineup: Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m., Morgan Kramer; Saturday, May 2, 7 p.m., Derek Foster; Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m., Matthew Lamping; Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m., Jessie Strassell; Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m., Tim Mattingly.
Heppner notes, "If you cannot tune in at these times for the live concerts, you will be able to listen at your convenience" at https://www.facebook.com/BatesvilleAreaArtsCouncil/ or baacindiana.org. Concerts will be posted immediately following the live performances.
She encourages community members to grab some local food from their favorite restaurants and enjoy the company of their quarantine partners while listening to some awesome local talent.
“It is BAAC’S mission to continue to keep the arts alive in any creative way possible. Visit our website under the more tab for online resources. We will also be updating future projects on our site. Coming soon, we will be collaborating with Kids Discovery Factory on their forthcoming project to provide some area families with art and engineering kits.”
Heppner adds, “We have been very fortunate in our years as an organization to be supported so well by our community. We are thankful for that continued support through your memberships. Though we can’t be together right now, we hope we can brighten your time in quarantine with these events, right in the comfort of your own living room. Stay well until we meet again!”
