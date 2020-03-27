Exploring the Taft Museum of Art, Cincinnati, is just a click away and now includes five new digital offerings to enjoy, stream and share on your favorite social media platform: YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIapT-uchKkndLlEZKAZxow; Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/events/1267553730089036/; or Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/taftmuseum/?hl=en.
Sundays, Family Fundays – Tune in for family-friendly, hands-on art activities led by the Taft’s learning and engagement team.
Mondays, Virtual Studios – Join the Taft Museum of Art and Urban Sketchers Cincinnati for a weekly creative prompt. Inspired by the Taft collections and architecture, join a group of fellow art lovers (of all skill levels) for a drawing challenge and share your creations by tagging #TaftMuseumDiscovered. Join on YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.
Wednesdays, Taft Chats – Assistant curator Ann Glasscock and director of learning and engagement Elise Solomon host virtual table-side chats surrounding the exhibition : New Perspectives. Stream on YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.
Fridays, Taft Trivia – Test your knowledge of the history of our 200-year-old home as we celebrate its bicentennial year with our upcoming exhibition, Built to Last: The Taft Historic House at 200. Play on Facebook or Instagram.
