A fifth COVID-19 suspected related death was announced by Franklin County health officials March 31, according to a Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force news release. "The (Franklin County) Health Department was notified this afternoon of the death of a male in his 70s who had been in the care of doctors at an Ohio hospital since March 22. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws."
The county's first coronavirus victim, announced March 25, was a man in his 60s. The second was in his 80s and the third and fourth in their 70s. The five deaths have been announced over the past seven days, for an average of almost one daily.
Officials also received four new positive results, bringing the total of county citizens diagnosed with novel coronavirus to 38. All four new cases are adults.
Officials emphasized the importance of all citizens doing their part to slow the virus's spread and protect those in our community who might be more vulnerable. Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.