The Ripley County Humane Society Pet of the Month is Liz, a blue heeler mix. The 4-year-old came to the shelter as a stray, reports RCHS Board President Robert Luken.
The nonprofit no-kill shelter is dependent upon adoptions and the generosity of the public to keep operating. During this critical time, adoptions are reduced, so donations of any amount are especially appreciated. Ways to help information is posted on the website.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the shelter is open during reduced hours. Opening times can be learned at https://rchumane.com or 812-689-3773.
