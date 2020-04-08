"This adorably sweet momma cat has found her way back to our shelter," says Franklin County Humane Society member Jeanine Higginbotham. "Edie came this past summer with her crew of kittens. ... they have all found their furever homes. Edie was also adopted in January, but was returned to the shelter in March due to health concerns developed by her owner." The 2-year-old is calm, quiet and loves to cuddle. An adoption donation may be required to cover the costs of spaying, vaccinations, deworming and feline testing. The online application is available at www.franklincountyhumanesociety.com or call 765-647-1444 to set up an appointment.
ADOPTABLE
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Kathy passed away April 3, 2020. Mother of Judge Robert (Karen) Freese, Dan (Lori) Freese, and Gary Freese; grandma of 5; and great-granny of 7. Private Service on Thursday, April 9. Full obit: www.meyersfuneralhomes.com
Ida B. Nobbe, age 100 of Batesville, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. Andrews Health Campus. Born April 7, 1919, in Hamburg, Indiana, she was six days short of her 101st birthday and is the daughter of Anna (nee Schulte) and Peter Lecher. She married Anthony Nobbe September 25, 1948, at…
Mary Elizabeth Knopfle, 69, Supply, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, Brunswick House. Mary was born at Margaret Mary Community Hospital, Batesville, Indiana, Thursday, Oct. 19, 1950, to the late William and Loretta Gillman Westerman. In additio…
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I had never experienced anything like that'
- First area woman dies of COVID-19
- Second Ripley County COVID-19 patient dies
- Franklin County deputies arrest 31
- This area has highest rate of COVID-19 cases in state
- Transfer of nursing home residents into Delaware County prohibited
- NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer highlights challenges facing teams as they adapt to pandemic
- Southern Indiana officials discuss potential use of remote hospitals
- Young Leaders to Watch: Alison Hountz
- UPDATE: First COVID-19 death in Floyd County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.