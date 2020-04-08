FC cat Edie

"This adorably sweet momma cat has found her way back to our shelter," says Franklin County Humane Society member Jeanine Higginbotham. "Edie came this past summer with her crew of kittens. ... they have all found their furever homes. Edie was also adopted in January, but was returned to the shelter in March due to health concerns developed by her owner." The 2-year-old is calm, quiet and loves to cuddle. An adoption donation may be required to cover the costs of spaying, vaccinations, deworming and feline testing. The online application is available at www.franklincountyhumanesociety.com or call 765-647-1444 to set up an appointment.

