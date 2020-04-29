Amber, a lab-hound mix, was surrendered to the Ripley County Humane Society shelter because her owner was moving, reports board President Robert Luken. She is full vetted and is anxiously waiting to be adopted
Due to the coronavirus, the shelter, located at 1202 W. County Road 150 N. 3 miles south of Osgood off of U.S. 421, is operating on reduced hours. Info and to see photos of animals: https://rchumane.com or 812-689-3773. How everyone can help the animals in these difficult times can also be found on the website under Ways to Help.
