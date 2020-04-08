Earlier this year, a home at 212 N. Huntersville Road, Batesville, was dismantled, revealing a log cabin underneath.
Jim and Sally Widener purchased the two-story house in 1982 from Henry and Clara Pohlar and moved in with their two young children. She recalled, "Our son and daughter (Jim and Rose) were 7 and 9 when we moved there."
Through her research, Widener discovered the small village called Huntersville was platted in 1841, and the log cabin was home to some of Batesville's first settlers. It was built before the Civil War. She believes it served as a store in the past. In addition, there were "markings on the ground in the backyard, and we were told horses had been kept there at one time."
Even though many area residents may not have realized the home was originally a log cabin, the Ripley County genealogist revealed she did. "You could go upstairs and see it (the logs). One room was finished, and the rest weren't."
When the Wideners purchased the structure, it had four rooms and a bath. "An addition was added on before we bought it."
The widow revealed there was an 8-foot-tall fence "between our home and the next house for privacy and a huge tree. Behind the home was a grapevine that extended all across the back. I babysat for children over the years .... They kept getting stung by bees, so we sold the grapevines to a local orchard."
The Batesville resident has many memories of the property. "There were beautiful lilac, pussy willow and hydrangea bushes and we loved taking pictures by them .... We put a storage shed in the back" and later added a garage and workshop.
Something Sally Widener will never forget was the time she went to the basement to wash clothes and from the top of the stairs, "I saw two big beady eyes looking at me! It was a mean, huge opossum .... I was afraid the kids would get bit because they kept trying to pester it."
Widener's husband died in 2016, and she sold the home in August 2019 to Joe Smith, who "will build a new home there in the spring. He sold the log cabin to Jim and Jennifer Black, who will rebuild it at their bed-and-breakfast called Hickory Road Inn, Oldenburg."
"I am happy it will be restored and stay in the county."
Even though the grandmother of three knows the home's history will live on, the genealogist reported she misses living there. "We grew our own food and shared with friends, family and neighbors .... We held reunions, celebrations, garage sales and other special events in the garage. I want to thank my family and friends for taking pictures and sharing remembrances with me. I'm looking forward to seeing the new cabin when it's rebuilt."
