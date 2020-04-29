The Franklin County Health Department announced April 29 receiving one new positive COVID-19 case, an adult, bringing the county’s total number of positives to 96, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials also announced that 13 patients have since recovered from the novel coronavirus and have been released from quarantine, bringing Franklin County’s total number of recovered patients to 72. Two of those patients are in their 70s, and had previously been reported as removed from ventilators, but still in the hospital.
“It is great to hear that 72 of our 96 citizens who had coronavirus have recovered,” stated Commissioner Tom Linkel. “We are anxiously awaiting the governor’s press conference Friday afternoon to determine where we go from here. With that said, it is important, more now than ever, to continue to stay home as much as possible, to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when it isn’t possible, washing your hands and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.”
He emphasized, “It is critical that everyone do their part to help prevent a second wave.”
For the latest information on COVID-19, go to www.franklincounty.in.gov or on Facebook at Franklin County Indiana Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department.
