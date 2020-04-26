Are COVID-19 demographics in two area counties aligning with state statistics or different?
Hoosiers 80 and up have accounted for 43.3% of 813 state deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov.
In Franklin County, one male in his 80s and one female in her 90s have died for 28.6%, according to Franklin County Health Department supervisor Angie Ruther, RN. One Ripley County resident over 80 has succumbed for 20%, reports Ripley County Health Department administrator Holley Rose.
But the virus is not a death sentence for all elderly. So far, Ruther knows of one man and one woman 80 and up who have survived.
28.3% of state coronavirus deaths were residents between 70-79. Up to this point, it has been much more lethal here for that age group: 57.1% in Franklin County (one female and three males) and 40% in Ripley County (two).
19.2% of COVID-19 Indiana deaths were patients 60-69 compared to 40% in Ripley County (two) and 14.3% in Franklin County (one male).
Ripley County health officer Dr. David Welsh notes, “There is a direct correlation between older age and higher number of co-morbidities. Those who are more ill to begin with are at more risk for a higher degree of illness and possible death.” Underlying health conditions increase the risk. According to Welsh, “This disease does not hold back. Even somebody who has managed their diabetes or heart disease well, they still have that against them when COVID-19 shows up.”
While the novel coronavirus has killed younger senior citizens in this area than across Indiana, the good news is that nobody under 60 has died of the disease here. Indiana figures: 50-59, 6%; 40-49, 2.2%; 30-39, 0.7%; and 20-29, 0.2%.
Male Hoosiers have accounted for the majority of deaths, 55.5%. That figure is even higher in Franklin County, 71.4%. RCHD has not divulged death information by gender.
Blacks are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, national statistics show. In Indiana, African Americans account for 9.8% of the population, but 16.5% of deaths so far. The health department supervisors report all seven deaths in Franklin County and all five in Ripley County were Caucasian.
What about mortality rates? As of April 22, the United States had a 5.4% mortality rate based on a percentage of overall cases, according to Johns Hopkins data reported in USA TODAY. That matches Indiana’s rate (813 deaths divided by 15,012 total cases). Franklin County’s rate is 7.4% and Ripley County’s rate is 5.6%. However, many more Americans could have had the disease, but weren’t tested, so these rates are very approximate.
Statewide demographics for the 15,012 positive cases so far: 80+, 10.6%; 70-79, 9.8%; 60-69, 15.2%; 50-59, 19.1%; 40-49, 17.4% 30-39, 14.2%; 20-29, 11.4%; and 0-19, 2.3%.
Ripley County demographics for the 85 positive cases as of April 24 are very similar to the state’s with cases swelling between 40-60: 80+, 7.1%; 70-79, 11.8%; 60-69, 15.3%; 50-59, 27.1%; 40-49, 17.6%; 30-39, 10.6%; 20-29, 9.4%; and 0-19, 1.2%.
Franklin County demographics for the 90 positive cases as of April 24: 80+, 7.8%; 70-79, 15.6%; 60-69, 17.8%; 50-59, 15.6%; 40-49, 18.9%; 30-39, 10.0%; 20-29, 10.0%; and 0-19, 4.4%.
The numbers show the most cases in Franklin County were residents in their 40s, while Hoosiers as a whole and Ripley County residents in their 50s were the most susceptible to COVID-19.
Hoosier females have had the majority of positive tests, 53.9%.
Why are more females testing positive for COVID-19 in Indiana, but more males are dying? Welsh says bluntly, “Women are smarter than guys when seeking medical help. Men put things off. ... Some of the men tend to have more medical problems. ... (They) may be overweight, may be smokers, may have diabetes because of their weight ... which is going to put them at higher risk.”
While no one under 60 here has died of the disease, it is important for younger residents to follow all recommended guidelines.
The Ripley County health officer points out, “There are a growing number of deaths under the age of 60 in other locations. Those who are younger and have compromised immune systems are at higher risk. Those on medications fighting cancer, certain bowel and skin conditions as well as other maladies are at higher risk.
“That said, younger individuals can still get the virus, and pass it on to others. They can get the virus and avoid serious symptoms or death, but they can transmit the virus to unsuspecting others,” who may be impacted much more adversely.
Welsh says, “As citizens go out more, they will be placed at greater risk. Protections need to continue, especially by those who are higher risks. Those who develop respiratory symptoms, lose the sense of smell, develop fevers or GI symptoms need to contact their physician” as these are all COVID-19 signs.
The Franklin County Health Department supervisor says now is not the time to relax protocols to prevent the novel coronavirus’ spread. “It is still very important to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing. A second wave of cases may happen! Still wash hands often for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer when handwashing is not possible. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often. Wearing a mask when social distancing is difficult is recommended by the CDC and ISDH.”
The Ripley County health officer observes, “I am appreciative of everyone’s strong efforts to follow good public health practices. As we begin the process to open up businesses and increase our activities, we need to avoid the temptation to stop doing what we know works in these circumstances. The reason for the continued efforts is to avoid or reduce a second spike. Historically, second spikes can be very bad if public health practices are stopped prematurely.”
He says, “We all remember when we were on probation. OK, you’ve got to follow the rules or you’re going to be back on detention. The governor said officials are going to watch the case numbers and PPE availability. If everybody follows the rules and keeps the numbers down and avoids a second spike, there’s going to be more easing of the rules.”
