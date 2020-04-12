The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has begun the distribution of relief funds for Indiana hospitals and medical providers from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was recently passed by Congress and signed by President Trump, U.S. Sen. Todd Young announced April 10.
Indiana will receive $668.6 million in payments going to 4,495 medical providers and health systems that are enrolled in Medicare.
“Our health care systems and medical professionals are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The funding being distributed today will help provide them with critical relief to treat Hoosier patients now and in the future. That’s why I fought for the passage of the CARES Act and will continue working to ensure Indiana receives the resources needed to help save lives,” he said.
According to HHS, facilities and providers are allotted funding based on their share of 2019 Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements. These are payments, not loans, to health care providers, and will not need to be repaid.
“Senator Young has been consistently engaged with our member hospitals since the beginning of this public health emergency and we deeply appreciate his support for the CARES Act and the vital support it will provide to hospitals as they care for Hoosiers,” said Brian Tabor, Indiana Hospital Association president.
